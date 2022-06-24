Dwell House
Collection by
Britt Paredes
Favorites
View
13
Photos
The cabin lit up at night.
Just past the kitchen, there's a natural bedroom with a freestanding bathtub and large windows is framed by an ornate rug.
The minimalist fireplace is framed by floor to ceiling windows, which bring in plenty of the light to the living room.
From above, wooden beams support the ceiling of the A-Frame cabin.
The kitchen follows the less is more nature employed by the home, opting for marble countertops and backsplash to make the space distinct.
While retaining its environmentally friendly charm, the home offers modern appliances and ample storage space.
The wood-clad cabin is located on a working farm in Devon, UK.
An organic palette allows the cabin to blend into its natural surroundings.
