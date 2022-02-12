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Floor plan of Skybox by MacKay-Lyons Sweetapple Architects
Floor plan of Skybox by MacKay-Lyons Sweetapple Architects
The spare bedroom efficiently accommodates guests within a compact footprint.
The spare bedroom efficiently accommodates guests within a compact footprint.
The couple built it not knowing it would ever become a coffee shop, but its functionality is
The couple built it not knowing it would ever become a coffee shop, but its functionality is
Joe made the ceramic bedside table. The sconces are from Visual Comfort.
Joe made the ceramic bedside table. The sconces are from Visual Comfort.
Another of Wareheim’s plantings on the second level joins a chair brought in by John Hein, a photographer who Marley and Josh hired as a decorator.
Another of Wareheim’s plantings on the second level joins a chair brought in by John Hein, a photographer who Marley and Josh hired as a decorator.
Painting the walls Benjamin Moore's Gentleman's Gray went a long way to elevate the den, which doubles as an office for Noah. Interior designer Allyson Campbell completed the space with a Roche Bobois sofa, a lounge chair by Ferm Living and pillows covered in a Garza Maria stripe (on sofa) and fabric by Pierre Frey (on the built-ins flanking the fireplace).
Painting the walls Benjamin Moore's Gentleman's Gray went a long way to elevate the den, which doubles as an office for Noah. Interior designer Allyson Campbell completed the space with a Roche Bobois sofa, a lounge chair by Ferm Living and pillows covered in a Garza Maria stripe (on sofa) and fabric by Pierre Frey (on the built-ins flanking the fireplace).
Mike’s gentle sense of humor permeates the space, along with his penchant for midcentury modernism. He wanted a pink kitchen, so his designers, architect Brian Mac and interior design-er Brooke Michelsen, gave him one accented by a vintage pendant with a custom banquette and cabinetry filled with pink appliances and cookware. Birdseye Woodshop made the cabinetry and banquette. The cushions are from Designers Guild, and the ceiling pendant is from Door 15. The Eos Neo pull-down faucet is from Franke.
Mike’s gentle sense of humor permeates the space, along with his penchant for midcentury modernism. He wanted a pink kitchen, so his designers, architect Brian Mac and interior design-er Brooke Michelsen, gave him one accented by a vintage pendant with a custom banquette and cabinetry filled with pink appliances and cookware. Birdseye Woodshop made the cabinetry and banquette. The cushions are from Designers Guild, and the ceiling pendant is from Door 15. The Eos Neo pull-down faucet is from Franke.
One of the most impressive elements of this home are its pocket doors. "T<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">here was a lot of engineering with the builder to get the doors,
One of the most impressive elements of this home are its pocket doors. "T<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">here was a lot of engineering with the builder to get the doors,
Warm beige plaster and built-in storage, courtesy of the team at Waller Build, keep mess at bay.
Warm beige plaster and built-in storage, courtesy of the team at Waller Build, keep mess at bay.
“It feels like a timeless monument or a meeting place for a cult,” says Lindstrom (at right, with Davidson). "That feeling, whether good or bad or creepy, is just so powerful."
“It feels like a timeless monument or a meeting place for a cult,” says Lindstrom (at right, with Davidson). "That feeling, whether good or bad or creepy, is just so powerful."
Fin cladding defines the exterior of the house.
Fin cladding defines the exterior of the house.
Adding storage under the new stair maximizes the kitchen's footprint. Hemlock wood on the stair was stained to complement the casework. The faucet is from Brizo and the green backsplash tile is Heath.
Adding storage under the new stair maximizes the kitchen's footprint. Hemlock wood on the stair was stained to complement the casework. The faucet is from Brizo and the green backsplash tile is Heath.
Greg is a master at balancing rocks.
Greg is a master at balancing rocks.

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