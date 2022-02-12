Mike’s gentle sense of humor permeates the space, along with his penchant for midcentury modernism. He wanted a pink kitchen, so his designers, architect Brian Mac and interior design-er Brooke Michelsen, gave him one accented by a vintage pendant with a custom banquette and cabinetry filled with pink appliances and cookware. Birdseye Woodshop made the cabinetry and banquette. The cushions are from Designers Guild, and the ceiling pendant is from Door 15. The Eos Neo pull-down faucet is from Franke.