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Painting the walls Benjamin Moore's Gentleman's Gray went a long way to elevate the den, which doubles as an office for Noah. Interior designer Allyson Campbell completed the space with a Roche Bobois sofa, a lounge chair by Ferm Living and pillows covered in a Garza Maria stripe (on sofa) and fabric by Pierre Frey (on the built-ins flanking the fireplace).
Mike’s gentle sense of humor permeates the space, along with his penchant for midcentury modernism. He wanted a pink kitchen, so his designers, architect Brian Mac and interior design-er Brooke Michelsen, gave him one accented by a vintage pendant with a custom banquette and cabinetry filled with pink appliances and cookware. Birdseye Woodshop made the cabinetry and banquette. The cushions are from Designers Guild, and the ceiling pendant is from Door 15. The Eos Neo pull-down faucet is from Franke.
One of the most impressive elements of this home are its pocket doors. "T<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Helvetica Neue", sans-serif;">here was a lot of engineering with the builder to get the doors,
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