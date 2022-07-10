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Collection by S Du Bois De Filippis

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Designed by Mexico City architects Pablo Germenos Garcia and Ernesto Pérez Rea Juncá, and prefabricated off-site by their company Peregrino, each O-Frame uses cutouts, circular windows, and sliding curved walls to frame specific views. "Everyone has a tiny cabin,
Designed by Mexico City architects Pablo Germenos Garcia and Ernesto Pérez Rea Juncá, and prefabricated off-site by their company Peregrino, each O-Frame uses cutouts, circular windows, and sliding curved walls to frame specific views. "Everyone has a tiny cabin,
Dwell’s managing editor, Jack Balderrama Morley, tested out the company’s latest model, nicknamed the O-Frame, a wooden prefab designed by architecture firm oioioi.
Dwell’s managing editor, Jack Balderrama Morley, tested out the company’s latest model, nicknamed the O-Frame, a wooden prefab designed by architecture firm oioioi.
Waffle gardens at Zuni Pueblo in New Mexico circa 1910-1925. Waffle gardens are sunken plots with hard, hand-built adobe-like walls that catch and hold water close to plant roots for extended periods. This method—which offers wind protection and temperature control, while limiting evaporation and erosion—was developed at the neighborhood scale to ensure harvests, while combating the unpredictable water availability and inadequate soil quality that are common to desert environments.
Waffle gardens at Zuni Pueblo in New Mexico circa 1910-1925. Waffle gardens are sunken plots with hard, hand-built adobe-like walls that catch and hold water close to plant roots for extended periods. This method—which offers wind protection and temperature control, while limiting evaporation and erosion—was developed at the neighborhood scale to ensure harvests, while combating the unpredictable water availability and inadequate soil quality that are common to desert environments.
A young fisherman walks under the root bridge at Mawlynnong village. In the relentless damp of Meghalaya’s jungles, the Khasi people have used the trainable roots of rubber trees to grow bridges over rivers for centuries. A new jingkieng dieng jri, which translates to "rubber tree bridge," takes one generation to grow using a construction system passed down through many generations before.
A young fisherman walks under the root bridge at Mawlynnong village. In the relentless damp of Meghalaya’s jungles, the Khasi people have used the trainable roots of rubber trees to grow bridges over rivers for centuries. A new jingkieng dieng jri, which translates to "rubber tree bridge," takes one generation to grow using a construction system passed down through many generations before.
One of four sited in South Los Angeles, a starter home designed by Lehrer Architects and constructed for roughly $200,000 occupies an infill lot provided by the city.
One of four sited in South Los Angeles, a starter home designed by Lehrer Architects and constructed for roughly $200,000 occupies an infill lot provided by the city.
Partially hidden from the main driveway, the cottage is accessed by a meandering stone path—you can't drive a car up to it. "It's not conventionally convenient,
Partially hidden from the main driveway, the cottage is accessed by a meandering stone path—you can't drive a car up to it. "It's not conventionally convenient,
The cozy, 323-square-foot cabin is a cozy retreat amidst the vast landscape it inhabits.
The cozy, 323-square-foot cabin is a cozy retreat amidst the vast landscape it inhabits.
The kitchen comes with all the cabinetry installed, as well as a Franke sink and a faucet from Grohe.
The kitchen comes with all the cabinetry installed, as well as a Franke sink and a faucet from Grohe.
Situated in Tallinn, Estonia, Iglucraft's largest home is a 230-square-foot, five-unit model that goes for just under €74K before shipping. Apart from including an extra room, the Family Model Panorama differs from smaller designs in that it separates each room into distinct modules.
Situated in Tallinn, Estonia, Iglucraft's largest home is a 230-square-foot, five-unit model that goes for just under €74K before shipping. Apart from including an extra room, the Family Model Panorama differs from smaller designs in that it separates each room into distinct modules.
The Igluhuts are modular in design. The names of each model reflects how many units are strung together and whether it features the large, arched panorama window.
The Igluhuts are modular in design. The names of each model reflects how many units are strung together and whether it features the large, arched panorama window.
Iglucraft worked with Four Seasons Hotel in Pfarwerfen, Austria to make a cluster of four Model 4 Panorama tiny homes: a 198-square-foot design that costs €64,900 before transportation.
Iglucraft worked with Four Seasons Hotel in Pfarwerfen, Austria to make a cluster of four Model 4 Panorama tiny homes: a 198-square-foot design that costs €64,900 before transportation.
Thanks to Kabina’s clever system of interlocking joints, all you need is a rubber hammer to assemble it.
Thanks to Kabina’s clever system of interlocking joints, all you need is a rubber hammer to assemble it.

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