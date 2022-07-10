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Waffle gardens at Zuni Pueblo in New Mexico circa 1910-1925. Waffle gardens are sunken plots with hard, hand-built adobe-like walls that catch and hold water close to plant roots for extended periods. This method—which offers wind protection and temperature control, while limiting evaporation and erosion—was developed at the neighborhood scale to ensure harvests, while combating the unpredictable water availability and inadequate soil quality that are common to desert environments.
A young fisherman walks under the root bridge at Mawlynnong village. In the relentless damp of Meghalaya’s jungles, the Khasi people have used the trainable roots of rubber trees to grow bridges over rivers for centuries. A new jingkieng dieng jri, which translates to "rubber tree bridge," takes one generation to grow using a construction system passed down through many generations before.
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