The company recently partnered with WonderInn to create this vacation experience, which overlooks a mountain vista in Norway. These homes are currently available in 25 countries.
The all-glass exterior of these prefabs have made them popular destinations for part-time rentals online.
With a home for his family along the Mississippi River waterfront, architect Barry Yoakum aimed to achieve the highest standards of energy performance and carbon mitigation without compromising on design. A modern anomaly among its historically styled neighbors, “the house is a fresh, authentic approach to climate change but also a piece of architecture,” he says. Its Pac-Clad aluminum panels with Bone White Energy Star coating reflect light differently from minute to minute while reducing solar heat gain. “The house will age well over time,” says Barry, who expects the cladding to have a long life span.
The siding—made from Yellow Alaskan Cedar boards and finished with a shou sugi ban treatment—is highly rot, insect, and fire resistant.
The tiny house and eco resort are set on generations-old family land that's remote and completely private so guests are able to unplug immerse themselves in nature.
White oak flooring, cabinetry, shelves, and ceiling beams add texture and warmth and reference the tree trunks of the wooded landscape.
