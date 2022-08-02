Dwell House
NEW
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandinavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Guides
ADUs
Furnishings & Finishes
Gardening & Plants
Kitchen & Bath
Mortgages & Budgets
Prefab
Pros & Project Management
Sustainability
Tech & Automation
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Subscribe
Sign In
e
Collection by
eric terry
Favorites
View
6
Photos
White oak flooring keeps the open-concept space feeling light and bright.
The property sits isolated among the weathered boulders of the Mojave Desert.
Floor Plan of 11 Cabins in the Woods by Summary
“Designing an opera house and designing a cabin are not comparable. Both are interesting tasks, though,” says Snøhetta architect Øystein Tveter.
Share