A new, linear window high up in the wall lets in light, but doesn’t call for blinds to ensure privacy. "When you're in either bedroom, you just see blue skies and palm trees," says Emily of the new window configuration. "And it’s just such a great little hack, especially if you are reconfiguring windows for basically anywhere in L.A., where you're on top of your neighbors."
“We wanted to make each internal element of the Hytte feel considered and intentional,” explains Little. “Small spaces demand a high level of design consideration to ensure that we maximize every piece of space. We have been deliberate in designing the furniture to be crafted into the fabric of the cabin. Our bed, kitchen, storage and seating has all been imagined as an extension to the structure of the cabin.”
This master bedroom is located on the western side of the house, and it has a balcony that is well set up for enjoying brilliant sunset views. One of our favorite master bedroom lighting ideas for a vaulted ceiling is to suspend task lighting from the rafters, seen here in this desk lamp look-a-like.