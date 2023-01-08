SubscribeSign In
Photo: Willem-Dirk du Toit
Photo: Willem-Dirk du Toit
A new, linear window high up in the wall lets in light, but doesn’t call for blinds to ensure privacy. "When you're in either bedroom, you just see blue skies and palm trees," says Emily of the new window configuration. "And it’s just such a great little hack, especially if you are reconfiguring windows for basically anywhere in L.A., where you're on top of your neighbors."
“We wanted to make each internal element of the Hytte feel considered and intentional,” explains Little. “Small spaces demand a high level of design consideration to ensure that we maximize every piece of space. We have been deliberate in designing the furniture to be crafted into the fabric of the cabin. Our bed, kitchen, storage and seating has all been imagined as an extension to the structure of the cabin.”
Custom walnut millwork, courtesy of Brininstool + Lynch, provides a crafted, minimalist touch in the bedroom that overlooks the pool.
Small patios with bistro folding chairs adjoin each bedroom, filling the spaces with natural light.
This master bedroom is located on the western side of the house, and it has a balcony that is well set up for enjoying brilliant sunset views. One of our favorite master bedroom lighting ideas for a vaulted ceiling is to suspend task lighting from the rafters, seen here in this desk lamp look-a-like.
A peek at one of the home's two bedroom suites, which features a custom mural and wardrobe.
The team carried through the same Douglas Fir millwork featured in the kitchen into the primary bedroom. These intentional material choices connect the interior to the locale, as Douglas Fir is a native tree species to the coast of British Columbia.
The sleeping area, outfitted with a California king-size bed with a built-in headboard made from Baltic birch, showcases expansive views of the mountain landscape, connecting guests to nature.
The master bedroom living area is separated from the bedroom by a glass-enclosed, plant-filled courtyard that also provides ventilation to the bathroom and wardrobe.
