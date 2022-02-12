Favorites
The architecture at One Eudora Street observes Usonian ideals set forth by Frank Lloyd Wright, most notably cantilevered overhangs that shade curtain walls of floor-to-ceiling glass. The sweeping transparency frames views of the natural surroundings from nearly every room in the house, a dramatic feat of construction that took workers nearly two years to complete. Radiant-heating pipes were installed under all exterior walkways and patios to encourage year-round use and aid in snow removal, very unusual for the late 1940s.
Bleached walnut replaced cold concrete floors in this family-friendly renovation of a dated loft in West Chelsea’s late 19th-century Spears Building. To make the loft feel more welcoming, architects Ravi Raj and Evan Watts toned down the heavy industrial elements of the 2,700-square-foot loft with a warmer and lighter palette and added custom built-ins for a streamlined look. At the same time, the loft still preserves much of its historic appeal—from the exposed brick seen throughout the home to the oversized openings left intact.
Lauren and Brittan Ellingson, the owners of Notice Snowboards, a custom snowboard and wakesurf company in Whitefish, Montana, approached Workaday Design and builder Mindful Designs to concoct a new lake home for their family. The brief was, perhaps unsurprisingly, focused on getting the family outdoors as much as possible.