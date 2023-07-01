SubscribeSign In
Collection by

Favorites

View 4 Photos
Custom cabinets in a mix of white oak and lacquered paint join Miele appliances and a honed quartz countertop.
Custom cabinets in a mix of white oak and lacquered paint join Miele appliances and a honed quartz countertop.
An 860-square-foot in-law suite for the clients’ parents is located on the northeast side of the home.
An 860-square-foot in-law suite for the clients’ parents is located on the northeast side of the home.
The vintage Parker Knoll armchairs were re-upholstered after the renovation.
The vintage Parker Knoll armchairs were re-upholstered after the renovation.