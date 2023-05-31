SubscribeSign In
One of the bathrooms, redone by Design Studio 15, includes tiles by Artistic Tile and a noteworthy light fixture.
In the closet at left in the primary bathroom, Sergio Mercado Design included a beverage center and towel warming drawer.
Lillian Wu Studio took over the “service pantry” off the formal dining room.
Wesley Moon, Inc. wanted to take the house’s Edwardian past and update it, as seen in this banquette by Jonas Workroom in the kitchen.
Lindsey Coral Harper Interior Design had this to say of this bathroom: “A grandmillenial chic powder room, fit for a queen, with a granny chic glam vibe.”
Mary McDonald Inc. designed this bedroom with a “lady-like nod to the women of centuries past.”
The ample laundry room was Fairfax Dorn Projects, and uses Jennifer Shorto’s new “Pompeii” wallpaper.
Halden Interiors, who transformed the Den, “wanted to design a space that felt protected by the beauty of nature and that evokes passion.”
Naming their room “Good Spirits,” Ghislaine Viñas too was inspired by Marlowe, as well as Edgar Bronfman, Jr.
Janice Parker Landscape Architects did the plantings on the outside of the 1902 brick and limestone mansion.
