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Collection by Trevor Thompson

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While the owners really liked the idea of shou sugi ban, they opted for a more cost-effective black stain. The random-width, reverse board-and-batten siding reflects the wabi-sabi concept. “The builder said the math for the random siding was torturous,” the wife said. “We didn’t know how hard it was to make things look simple.” DeNiord planted hay-scented fern and lowbush blueberry sod around the house. “We didn't want any side of the house to feel unconsidered,” he says. As for the local boulders he placed around the house and terrace, he says, “They give the feeling that the house grew up around the outcroppings.”
While the owners really liked the idea of shou sugi ban, they opted for a more cost-effective black stain. The random-width, reverse board-and-batten siding reflects the wabi-sabi concept. “The builder said the math for the random siding was torturous,” the wife said. “We didn’t know how hard it was to make things look simple.” DeNiord planted hay-scented fern and lowbush blueberry sod around the house. “We didn't want any side of the house to feel unconsidered,” he says. As for the local boulders he placed around the house and terrace, he says, “They give the feeling that the house grew up around the outcroppings.”
"It looks like an ordinary home, but there are decisions here that are out of the ordinary,
"It looks like an ordinary home, but there are decisions here that are out of the ordinary,
The funky home comes with a ceramics studio, an outdoor shower, and access to thousands of acres of hiking trails.
The funky home comes with a ceramics studio, an outdoor shower, and access to thousands of acres of hiking trails.
Currently owned by Dylan Brady of the musical duo 100 Gecs, this well-preserved midcentury home is encased in windows and richly toned wood.
Currently owned by Dylan Brady of the musical duo 100 Gecs, this well-preserved midcentury home is encased in windows and richly toned wood.
At the rear of the house, sculptural terraces are softened by plantings designed by Delphine Huetz. The sliding glass doors are by Fleetwood and the Carbon counter stools on the roof deck are by Bertjan Pot for Moooi.
At the rear of the house, sculptural terraces are softened by plantings designed by Delphine Huetz. The sliding glass doors are by Fleetwood and the Carbon counter stools on the roof deck are by Bertjan Pot for Moooi.
The living space features banquette seating with cushions—rare for a third-wave Soft seating is rare in third-wave coffee shops, but
The living space features banquette seating with cushions—rare for a third-wave Soft seating is rare in third-wave coffee shops, but
The home has a rooftop deck that gets views of the neighborhood.
The home has a rooftop deck that gets views of the neighborhood.
A vintage MG parked out front during the photoshoot is a nod to Corey's father's old convertible, a car that had wood floors. The home's exposed framing is a textural reminder of that retro vehicle's design detail.
A vintage MG parked out front during the photoshoot is a nod to Corey's father's old convertible, a car that had wood floors. The home's exposed framing is a textural reminder of that retro vehicle's design detail.
The cathedral-ceilinged great room spans 20-by-24 feet with 14-foot ceilings—impossibly grand for a 1,050-square-foot house. The kitchen island doubles as stair railing, eliminating visual interruptions between living, dining and cooking zones.
The cathedral-ceilinged great room spans 20-by-24 feet with 14-foot ceilings—impossibly grand for a 1,050-square-foot house. The kitchen island doubles as stair railing, eliminating visual interruptions between living, dining and cooking zones.
Perched on stilts over sloping terrain, the 1,050-square-foot Skybox draws from fishing shack vernacular.
Perched on stilts over sloping terrain, the 1,050-square-foot Skybox draws from fishing shack vernacular.
The reception room is located directly beneath the glass atrium. The central light fitting is a contemporary take on a chandelier by Normann Copenhagen and it gives the space a playful sense of grandeur. The white marble elements in the chandelier echo the aggregate of the terrazzo used in the flooring.
The reception room is located directly beneath the glass atrium. The central light fitting is a contemporary take on a chandelier by Normann Copenhagen and it gives the space a playful sense of grandeur. The white marble elements in the chandelier echo the aggregate of the terrazzo used in the flooring.
The blockwork has been left exposed and painted off-white in the same color as the façade, doors, windows and other elements. The blocks were laid as stack bond when used for the exterior garden wall and as a stretcher bond on the interior, creating a subtle difference between the inside and the outside.
The blockwork has been left exposed and painted off-white in the same color as the façade, doors, windows and other elements. The blocks were laid as stack bond when used for the exterior garden wall and as a stretcher bond on the interior, creating a subtle difference between the inside and the outside.

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