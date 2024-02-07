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While the owners really liked the idea of shou sugi ban, they opted for a more cost-effective black stain. The random-width, reverse board-and-batten siding reflects the wabi-sabi concept. “The builder said the math for the random siding was torturous,” the wife said. “We didn’t know how hard it was to make things look simple.” DeNiord planted hay-scented fern and lowbush blueberry sod around the house. “We didn't want any side of the house to feel unconsidered,” he says. As for the local boulders he placed around the house and terrace, he says, “They give the feeling that the house grew up around the outcroppings.”
The reception room is located directly beneath the glass atrium. The central light fitting is a contemporary take on a chandelier by Normann Copenhagen and it gives the space a playful sense of grandeur. The white marble elements in the chandelier echo the aggregate of the terrazzo used in the flooring.
The blockwork has been left exposed and painted off-white in the same color as the façade, doors, windows and other elements. The blocks were laid as stack bond when used for the exterior garden wall and as a stretcher bond on the interior, creating a subtle difference between the inside and the outside.
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