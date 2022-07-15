Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
o
Collection by Oby Ezeanolue

Favorites

View 140 Photos
For her parents' bathroom, Bhavani pushed them towards this orange tile, noting that "usually [they] love all white." Adaptive measures—a curb-less shower, grab bars, and a built-in bench—allow for independence while aging in place. The floor and wainscoting are porcelain terrazzo.
For her parents' bathroom, Bhavani pushed them towards this orange tile, noting that "usually [they] love all white." Adaptive measures—a curb-less shower, grab bars, and a built-in bench—allow for independence while aging in place. The floor and wainscoting are porcelain terrazzo.
The second-level terrace was designed to take advantage of Austin’s southeast to northeast prevailing winds.
The second-level terrace was designed to take advantage of Austin’s southeast to northeast prevailing winds.
The L-shaped Nook House creates private courtyards on the 7,600-square-foot Seattle lot, now home to three structures built over 27 years. AEP Span Nu Wave corrugated siding in black requires zero maintenance, while Loewen aluminum-clad mixed grain fir windows and doors anchor the high-performance envelope.
The L-shaped Nook House creates private courtyards on the 7,600-square-foot Seattle lot, now home to three structures built over 27 years. AEP Span Nu Wave corrugated siding in black requires zero maintenance, while Loewen aluminum-clad mixed grain fir windows and doors anchor the high-performance envelope.
"For the guest bathroom, I chose a more whimsical geometric pattern on the accent wall,
"For the guest bathroom, I chose a more whimsical geometric pattern on the accent wall,
Zia Tile in 4x4 Alpha White covers the shower walls.
Zia Tile in 4x4 Alpha White covers the shower walls.
Custom metal and glass shelving is now used for display and bar storage.
Custom metal and glass shelving is now used for display and bar storage.
The custom cabinetry is by Big Branch Woodworking, and the counters are Dekton Uyuni with a 4mm thickness. The wall sconce is the Lexi small in Ocean Blue by Cedar &amp; Moss.
The custom cabinetry is by Big Branch Woodworking, and the counters are Dekton Uyuni with a 4mm thickness. The wall sconce is the Lexi small in Ocean Blue by Cedar &amp; Moss.
The vanity has a walnut base with an Arabescato Marble counter. A mirror is inset to be flush with the Umi Torimu tile, in Oat Glossy from DDS Tile.
The vanity has a walnut base with an Arabescato Marble counter. A mirror is inset to be flush with the Umi Torimu tile, in Oat Glossy from DDS Tile.
Solk specified shower terrazzo tile from Concrete Collaborative and backsplash tile by Heath in the bathrooms, as shown in the primary bath.
Solk specified shower terrazzo tile from Concrete Collaborative and backsplash tile by Heath in the bathrooms, as shown in the primary bath.
The luxe bathroom has marble, wood, and tile, materials echoed elsewhere throughout the home.
The luxe bathroom has marble, wood, and tile, materials echoed elsewhere throughout the home.
There is a long built-in desk and that space which continues into the closet. "The client has to have plenty of privacy while working at home so we added a recessed privacy shade,
There is a long built-in desk and that space which continues into the closet. "The client has to have plenty of privacy while working at home so we added a recessed privacy shade,
The design team specified durable, easy-to-maintain, nontoxic, recyclable, natural, and regenerative materials. The kitchen island is engineered quartz and the cabinets are from a local cabinetmaker.
The design team specified durable, easy-to-maintain, nontoxic, recyclable, natural, and regenerative materials. The kitchen island is engineered quartz and the cabinets are from a local cabinetmaker.
“Economy was always at the forefront of all of our decision making due to the high cost of building in California,” explains Kille. But that did not stop her and the design team from selecting strong color choices, like green kitchen cabinets and a bold orange-red front door.
“Economy was always at the forefront of all of our decision making due to the high cost of building in California,” explains Kille. But that did not stop her and the design team from selecting strong color choices, like green kitchen cabinets and a bold orange-red front door.
Woud’s modular sofa provides a vibrant accent color used elsewhere in the house and ADU. The striped club chair is from Ferm Living; the Eames chair and ottoman were among the only things the couple brought with them from Colorado. The knot cushions are by Design House Stockholm, and the prints are by Cornelia Thomsen.
Woud’s modular sofa provides a vibrant accent color used elsewhere in the house and ADU. The striped club chair is from Ferm Living; the Eames chair and ottoman were among the only things the couple brought with them from Colorado. The knot cushions are by Design House Stockholm, and the prints are by Cornelia Thomsen.
The powder room's verdigris copper sink is custom designed by Studio AHEAD.
The powder room's verdigris copper sink is custom designed by Studio AHEAD.
The renovation expanded the primary bedroom; now it’s one of Sheila’s favorite spots in the house where, thanks to a new picture window, she can work from bed while overlooking the beautiful view.
The renovation expanded the primary bedroom; now it’s one of Sheila’s favorite spots in the house where, thanks to a new picture window, she can work from bed while overlooking the beautiful view.
The primary bedroom's botanic wallpaper is by Osborne &amp; Little.
The primary bedroom's botanic wallpaper is by Osborne &amp; Little.
"When we're getting ready for bed and I'm brushing my teeth, I can look up at the skylight and see the moon peeking out above the trees,
"When we're getting ready for bed and I'm brushing my teeth, I can look up at the skylight and see the moon peeking out above the trees,

120 more saves