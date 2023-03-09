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Guests gather outside one of three new buildings designed by architecture firm Fala for Fools’ Valley, a co-living space set in a valley 40 minutes from Lisbon. Renting rooms for short or extended stays and offering workshops and events as well as a quiet place to work, the compound is the brainchild of British philosopher/lawyer Chris Wray and Russian entrepreneur Liza Simonova.
"Often, architects tend to think that if they use a lot of expensive materials such as marble, they make a good design. I also like to work with nice natural materials but mostly I have to deal with limited budgets. So we first consider a good functioning design in the existing interior. Afterward, we see what materials we can add to give a certain character to the project within the budget of the client. But bespoke furniture never comes cheap. In this case, for example, we used the 3mm thick peg-board, glued on black MDF and then painted it."
In New York about two hours north of New York City, architecture and interiors firm BarlisWedlick created an eclectic compound designed to suit a client with an idiosyncratic wish list. In the kitchen, a custom Stickbulb LED lamp hangs above a kitchen island topped by concrete from Get Real Surfaces. The cabinets and island feature a modern version of a traditional board and batten siding that are given an even more contemporary feel with the concrete countertop.
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