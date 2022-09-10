Favorites
The Inheritance sectional sofa in Green Canvas from Stephen Keen is one of the couple’s favorite pieces. “I like how it still has dimension but doesn't take up much space,” Bjorndahl says. There are also coffee tables from Stephen Kenn as well as a Haik Vintage area rug from Black Sheep Unique. The colors for the first floor, as well as the rest of the home, play off the couple's love of the Southwest.
"A steep or unstable site can make it difficult and costly to seismically retrofit a structure, or stabilize the site,” says Thomas Schaer at SHED Architecture and Design, a Seattle-based firm with extensive experience in adaptive reuse, as well as midcentury remodel. “There also may be land-use code provisions that limit or prevent development on the lot."
Architect Amanda Gunawan’s 1,620-square-foot Biscuit Loft in Downtown L.A. is awash in gentle light. Designed by French-born, Missouri-based architect E.J. Eckel in 1925, the building had been converted by Aleks Istanbullu Architect in 2006 into a live/work complex. Amanda introduced Japanese-inspired touches to soften the industrial language. The harmonious living room features a CB2 sofa, white Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman, Knoll Wassily Chair, and a rug and timber bench from Zara Home.
The Meranti wood and glass doors are over nine feet tall, and have a custom arch detail at the top. The clay coating on the walls and ceiling are by Matteo Brioni. “We mixed some colors together to give the space a perfect warm and serene feel,” says Valérie. “We like to add the same clay finish to the ceiling as the walls to create a sense of intimacy.”
Bjorndahl hoped for a great room that would feel “curated and orchestrated, much like a tailored suit.” To achieve this goal, the team used cabinetry from Elmwood Fine Cabinetry in New Haven for the kitchen, the living room, the office, and the master bath. The home’s first floor measures approximately 1,000 square feet. The dining area features a 60-inch round table from Design Within Reach and Eames molded plywood dining chairs from Workplace Resource.
Raj and Watts extended the fireplace column to the ceiling to highlight the room’s expansive scale, and had it coated in concrete plaster. It was important to retain the wood-burning fireplace—a rarity in the city—but “we wanted to re-clad it in a material that also spoke to the industrial past of the building,” says Raj.
“The bones of the original stair are in there,” says McGuier. “We just sawed off the bottom half, put a new straight portion of stair onto the spiral stair, then covered the whole thing in sheet metal and painted it.” Vintage slipper chairs in mohair sit on either side of a vintage Art Deco parchment table.