The Inheritance sectional sofa in Green Canvas from Stephen Keen is one of the couple’s favorite pieces. “I like how it still has dimension but doesn't take up much space,” Bjorndahl says. There are also coffee tables from Stephen Kenn as well as a Haik Vintage area rug from Black Sheep Unique. The colors for the first floor, as well as the rest of the home, play off the couple's love of the Southwest.
A shelf wall in the sleeping area.
"A steep or unstable site can make it difficult and costly to seismically retrofit a structure, or stabilize the site,” says Thomas Schaer at SHED Architecture and Design, a Seattle-based firm with extensive experience in adaptive reuse, as well as midcentury remodel. “There also may be land-use code provisions that limit or prevent development on the lot."
The revamp also comprised of reworking the layout of the master suite. However, the windows and original wood ceilings were maintained for warmth and light.
Architect Amanda Gunawan’s 1,620-square-foot Biscuit Loft in Downtown L.A. is awash in gentle light. Designed by French-born, Missouri-based architect E.J. Eckel in 1925, the building had been converted by Aleks Istanbullu Architect in 2006 into a live/work complex. Amanda introduced Japanese-inspired touches to soften the industrial language. The harmonious living room features a CB2 sofa, white Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman, Knoll Wassily Chair, and a rug and timber bench from Zara Home.
The bathroom walls are clad from floor to ceiling in crisp, white tile.
Each bedroom features a dedicated washbasin.
In the primary bedroom, wood and Mediterranean aesthetics provide the common thread. The bedside lamps are from the Spanish decor chain Natura.
Scala Studio created the kitchen from scratch in the former office space.
“Lydia and Ian both have great taste and a deep appreciation of quality design,” says Agnello; the couple describe their style and aesthetic as “James Bond meets Barbarella.”
The Meranti wood and glass doors are over nine feet tall, and have a custom arch detail at the top. The clay coating on the walls and ceiling are by Matteo Brioni. “We mixed some colors together to give the space a perfect warm and serene feel,” says Valérie. “We like to add the same clay finish to the ceiling as the walls to create a sense of intimacy.”
The kitchen and dining area share the parlor level. The stair runs behind the blue core and the kitchen appliances are tucked into it. Priscilla finds the kitchen more efficient than her prior, much larger kitchen. "It's amazing how little you need,
The firm relocated the bedroom and removed the wall in order to cluster all the living areas together. Black-framed windows emphasize the stunning views.
The wood through-line continues throughout the main space with a raised platform that wraps the perimeter of the room. The platform surrounds the living and dining area, and runs beneath the sleeping zone and stair landing.
Bjorndahl hoped for a great room that would feel “curated and orchestrated, much like a tailored suit.” To achieve this goal, the team used cabinetry from Elmwood Fine Cabinetry in New Haven for the kitchen, the living room, the office, and the master bath. The home’s first floor measures approximately 1,000 square feet. The dining area features a 60-inch round table from Design Within Reach and Eames molded plywood dining chairs from Workplace Resource.
Raj and Watts extended the fireplace column to the ceiling to highlight the room’s expansive scale, and had it coated in concrete plaster. It was important to retain the wood-burning fireplace—a rarity in the city—but “we wanted to re-clad it in a material that also spoke to the industrial past of the building,” says Raj.
“The bones of the original stair are in there,” says McGuier. “We just sawed off the bottom half, put a new straight portion of stair onto the spiral stair, then covered the whole thing in sheet metal and painted it.” Vintage slipper chairs in mohair sit on either side of a vintage Art Deco parchment table.
The ceiling framework in the bedrooms, which had to be all rebuilt so as to be able to support the weight of the loft above, creates a cozy effect.
