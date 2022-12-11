Dwell House
NEW
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandanavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Guides
ADUs
Furnishings & Finishes
Gardening & Plants
Kitchen & Bath
Mortgages & Budgets
Prefab
Pros & Project Management
Sustainability
Tech & Automation
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Subscribe
Sign In
b
Collection by
Britta Cox
Favorites
View
20
Photos
Beamed Entrywith view of Great room, Dining room and Backyard
A north-facing skylight above the kitchen maximizes heat absorption, helpful in the cool climate.
Spa
Guest Bedroom - Easy access to spa and lower decks
Master batheroom walls are of full slab stone. This Koa tub was hand made in Europe
Interior spaces blend seamlessly with the outdoors
Share