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A carefully crafted studio serves as the home and workplace of painter Kent Monkman. The artist sanctuary in Toronto is swathed in white walls with strategic lighting to be able to take in every brushstroke. The home makes use of an open plan with his studio, office, living room, and dining room all in one place. Plywood sits behind drywall so that he may hang art anywhere he pleases. It also makes way for a gallery when collectors and curators visit. The 3,300-square-foot loft is largely the work of architectural designer Jason Halter, formerly of Bruce Mau Design, where he’d worked on a range of projects from MoMA signage to a sweeping urban park with Rem Koolhaas. He explains that every element in the home was done out of necessity so that it may properly function as an artist’s studio.
New sliding glass doors strengthen the home’s connection to the outdoors by making the surrounding foliage part of the interior experience. Although Wes and Tara considered painting the walls green, they ultimately opted for a custom white paint color that would allow nature to provide the color for much of the year. That sense of intentional restraint extends throughout the house.
The house is also Build it Green Certified, beating the sustainability requirements of Title 24 (guidelines issued by the California Energy Commission Building Energy Efficiency Program) by over 50%. The house’s laundry is hooked up to a grey water irrigation system and its gutters drain rain into barrels for reuse. The concrete also incorporates 25% fly ash.
During the historical review period of the permitting process, Curtiss learned the house was previously owned by three generations of the same family — a fact that deeply informed how she approached the remodel. “We wanted [the family] to drive by and feel like, ‘Oh cool, look what they did to our old house,’” she said, explaining her decision to preserve the house’s original shape. As a reminder of its previous life, workers sandblasted the original floorplate and left it exposed to reveal “the history of little conduit holes drilled before.” They also utilized old framing members when molding the concrete retaining walls in the yard, literally “imprinting the building’s history into the walkways.”
The cramped former kitchen has given way to the breezy primary bedroom, accented with an Abra rug and a duo of Normann Copenhagen Klip wall lamps. Above the Cubile bed from Collaboratorio, topped with a Matri Aava bedspread, hangs a tapestry made by a friend that brings to life a photograph Sarolta took during her time in Burundi.
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