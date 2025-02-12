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The front entrance's unfinished look was an intentional decision made during construction and explores the concept of "finishing" a home that will certainly continue to evolve.
The front entrance's unfinished look was an intentional decision made during construction and explores the concept of "finishing" a home that will certainly continue to evolve.
A carefully crafted studio serves as the home and workplace of painter Kent Monkman. The artist sanctuary in Toronto is swathed in white walls with strategic lighting to be able to take in every brushstroke. The home makes use of an open plan with his studio, office, living room, and dining room all in one place. Plywood sits behind drywall so that he may hang art anywhere he pleases. It also makes way for a gallery when collectors and curators visit. The 3,300-square-foot loft is largely the work of architectural designer Jason Halter, formerly of Bruce Mau Design, where he’d worked on a range of projects from MoMA signage to a sweeping urban park with Rem Koolhaas. He explains that every element in the home was done out of necessity so that it may properly function as an artist’s studio.
A carefully crafted studio serves as the home and workplace of painter Kent Monkman. The artist sanctuary in Toronto is swathed in white walls with strategic lighting to be able to take in every brushstroke. The home makes use of an open plan with his studio, office, living room, and dining room all in one place. Plywood sits behind drywall so that he may hang art anywhere he pleases. It also makes way for a gallery when collectors and curators visit. The 3,300-square-foot loft is largely the work of architectural designer Jason Halter, formerly of Bruce Mau Design, where he’d worked on a range of projects from MoMA signage to a sweeping urban park with Rem Koolhaas. He explains that every element in the home was done out of necessity so that it may properly function as an artist’s studio.
In the hall bath, light gray 12-by-24-inch tile is used for the wainscoting. The skylight, added during the renovation, is finished in the same white oak used throughout the home.
In the hall bath, light gray 12-by-24-inch tile is used for the wainscoting. The skylight, added during the renovation, is finished in the same white oak used throughout the home.
New sliding glass doors strengthen the home’s connection to the outdoors by making the surrounding foliage part of the interior experience. Although Wes and Tara considered painting the walls green, they ultimately opted for a custom white paint color that would allow nature to provide the color for much of the year. That sense of intentional restraint extends throughout the house.
New sliding glass doors strengthen the home’s connection to the outdoors by making the surrounding foliage part of the interior experience. Although Wes and Tara considered painting the walls green, they ultimately opted for a custom white paint color that would allow nature to provide the color for much of the year. That sense of intentional restraint extends throughout the house.
Inspired by the Japanese <i>genkan</i>, or entry sequence, the new mudroom replaced what had been a breezeway between the house and the detached garage. A bench built by Wes sits beneath a small window that reflects the home’s broader embrace of <i>ma</i>, the Japanese concept centered on intentional space and pause. “You get the lake view straight on as you come into the house,” Austin says.
genkan
The raised, covered porch is reminiscent of a Japanese <i>engawa</i>, a veranda-like transitional space that connects the home to the landscape. The renovation expanded views to the lake with new windows in the primary bedroom and bath, and sliders that replaced a standard solid door in the living area.
engawa
Luke channels Jimi on the concrete floor of the open living and dining room.
Luke channels Jimi on the concrete floor of the open living and dining room.
“Economy was always at the forefront of all of our decision making due to the high cost of building in California,” explains Kille. But that did not stop her and the design team from selecting strong color choices, like green kitchen cabinets and a bold orange-red front door.
“Economy was always at the forefront of all of our decision making due to the high cost of building in California,” explains Kille. But that did not stop her and the design team from selecting strong color choices, like green kitchen cabinets and a bold orange-red front door.
“Krysta and I are cut from the same cloth,” Adam says, “We never shy away from hard work.”
“Krysta and I are cut from the same cloth,” Adam says, “We never shy away from hard work.”
The custom natural oak vanity was fabricated by Greenpiece Furniture, with a quartz countertop in ‘Serena Gold’ by Vadara. The freestanding tub is by Kohler.
The custom natural oak vanity was fabricated by Greenpiece Furniture, with a quartz countertop in ‘Serena Gold’ by Vadara. The freestanding tub is by Kohler.
The dropped ceiling is old-growth fir that was discovered under plaster during the demolition phase of the project, and was repurposed for interior finishes. The custom island prep table is by Vintage Mill Werks, with Hay stools.
The dropped ceiling is old-growth fir that was discovered under plaster during the demolition phase of the project, and was repurposed for interior finishes. The custom island prep table is by Vintage Mill Werks, with Hay stools.
The house is also Build it Green Certified, beating the sustainability requirements of Title 24 (guidelines issued by the California Energy Commission Building Energy Efficiency Program) by over 50%. The house’s laundry is hooked up to a grey water irrigation system and its gutters drain rain into barrels for reuse. The concrete also incorporates 25% fly ash.
The house is also Build it Green Certified, beating the sustainability requirements of Title 24 (guidelines issued by the California Energy Commission Building Energy Efficiency Program) by over 50%. The house’s laundry is hooked up to a grey water irrigation system and its gutters drain rain into barrels for reuse. The concrete also incorporates 25% fly ash.
During the historical review period of the permitting process, Curtiss learned the house was previously owned by three generations of the same family — a fact that deeply informed how she approached the remodel. “We wanted [the family] to drive by and feel like, ‘Oh cool, look what they did to our old house,’” she said, explaining her decision to preserve the house’s original shape. As a reminder of its previous life, workers sandblasted the original floorplate and left it exposed to reveal “the history of little conduit holes drilled before.” They also utilized old framing members when molding the concrete retaining walls in the yard, literally “imprinting the building’s history into the walkways.”
During the historical review period of the permitting process, Curtiss learned the house was previously owned by three generations of the same family — a fact that deeply informed how she approached the remodel. “We wanted [the family] to drive by and feel like, ‘Oh cool, look what they did to our old house,’” she said, explaining her decision to preserve the house’s original shape. As a reminder of its previous life, workers sandblasted the original floorplate and left it exposed to reveal “the history of little conduit holes drilled before.” They also utilized old framing members when molding the concrete retaining walls in the yard, literally “imprinting the building’s history into the walkways.”
The cramped former kitchen has given way to the breezy primary bedroom, accented with an Abra rug and a duo of Normann Copenhagen Klip wall lamps. Above the Cubile bed from Collaboratorio, topped with a Matri Aava bedspread, hangs a tapestry made by a friend that brings to life a photograph Sarolta took during her time in Burundi.
The cramped former kitchen has given way to the breezy primary bedroom, accented with an Abra rug and a duo of Normann Copenhagen Klip wall lamps. Above the Cubile bed from Collaboratorio, topped with a Matri Aava bedspread, hangs a tapestry made by a friend that brings to life a photograph Sarolta took during her time in Burundi.
Tile by Zia Tile runs along a wall of the upstairs bathroom. The cabinets are by Cabinets quick, and the floor tile is by Concrete Collaborative.
Tile by Zia Tile runs along a wall of the upstairs bathroom. The cabinets are by Cabinets quick, and the floor tile is by Concrete Collaborative.
Wood panelling brings a warmth to the concrete-and-white space.
Wood panelling brings a warmth to the concrete-and-white space.

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