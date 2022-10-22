SubscribeSign In
In the upstairs bedroom, built-in shelving surrounding the window frames provides storage space for books and mementos.
“We found Studio Weave’s work and instantly connected with their designs, feeling their playful, instinctive approach would neatly balance modern design in a natural setting,” say the clients, Tom Baker and Natalie Silk. “They worked closely with our builder, David Joyce, to bring the space to life.”
A shed roof descends from the living/dining area, extending beyond its edge to shield an expansive porch from the elements.
The guesthouse is clad in vertical white vinyl siding. Kelli had decking constructed out of engineered wood and cedar.
Designed by award-winning Sant Architects, this four-bedroom vacation rental near Topanga elevates the concept of a mountain retreat to new heights—from its raw, concrete facade and hillside pool, to the Bauhaus-inspired interiors that feature expansive glass walls that overlook the Pacific Ocean. The clean, architectural lines are expressed using iron beams, concrete slabs, timber-panelled walls, and glass, and the sprawling, open-plan living area features a slide-away fireplace and enormous windows that seamlessly transition the property from cosy winter retreat to breezy summer getaway.
The roof profile of the addition is a direct reference to the hipped roof of the main house.
The garden-level living area of the ADU faces perpendicular to the existing house, offering a measure of privacy to the detached building.
“The exterior paths and balconies were designed on-site,” Chrismar says. “We wanted a direct connection to the landscape.”
"One visit over the winter, and we drove up to find four feet of snow covering the driveway and stairs down to the cabin,
Northcote House by Mitsuori Architects / kitchen
