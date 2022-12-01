Estonian design collective Kodasema launched this 269-square-foot micro-home, which can be built in less than a day.
Untreated Lapacho timber planks—the same material used on the main house—clad the exterior of the two guest homes. In contrast to the horizontal cladding of the main house, the planks are vertically oriented here.
The independent modular guest houses give the client the flexibility to expand in the future.
The home is oriented to take in views of Mount Canobolas in the Great Dividing Range. With an elevation of 4,577 feet, the extinct volcano is the highest mountain in the region.
The long, low home sits unobtrusively atop the ridge. Large areas of glazing open the home to the landscape to the south.
An enclosed porch with a fireplace sits between the living wing and the services wing, providing a pivotal point from which the home fans out.
Inspired by LivingHomes’ RK2 model, this custom prefab-hybrid home in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, was made for actor Will Arnett by Plant Prefab.