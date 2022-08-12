SubscribeSign In
“The ceiling plane starts with giant beams as you step up on the front porch, and they run at the same level throughout the axis of the house,” says Lamaster. “As you step down into the home, they accentuate the feeling of moving down the hill. We wanted to create that intimate, low feeling when you walk in.”
The clay tiles in the master suite’s shower were cut and fired by hand. The natural, textured tiles vary in color, and they were fired with a high-gloss finish, giving the shower the appearance of a shimmering cave.
Off the master bedroom and bath, a large deck provides expansive views of the forest.
The kitchen cabinets are dye-stained a deep shade of green. “We were trying to instill a little bit of a forest setting in a subtle way into the interior,” says Lamaster.
“We really wanted the materials in the house to feel very of-the-place,” says Lamaster. The architects hunted down domestic stone—like the Vermont marble used for countertops.
Referencing the First Presbyterian Church’s slate roof, 12 + Alder makes nice to its divine neighbor.
The Shayan House takes full advantage of its canyon site.
"The cedar siding is simply stained with a black semi-transparent oil stain [from Cabot], which allows the color of the wood to still emerge through,” architect Robert Hutchison says. “We love how the black color makes the building recede into the background, and how it in turn allows the trees on the site to emerge as the highlight.”
The Andersen Architectural Collection’s Eagle windows and doors provide the panes and passageways of the home.
