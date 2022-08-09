SubscribeSign In
n
Collection by Natalie Thomas

Favorites

View 11 Photos
The primary bath features a large clawfoot tub and offers direct outdoor access.
The primary bath features a large clawfoot tub and offers direct outdoor access.
The adjoining bathroom gets indirect daylight via openings in the brick wall and a transom window.
The adjoining bathroom gets indirect daylight via openings in the brick wall and a transom window.
Architect Philippe Baumann’s New York home has an upstairs shower with a perforated, galvanized-steel platforms, and an operable skylight above that brings out the best in the aqua green tiles.
Architect Philippe Baumann’s New York home has an upstairs shower with a perforated, galvanized-steel platforms, and an operable skylight above that brings out the best in the aqua green tiles.
Now, a walk-in shower and soaking tub are tucked under the roof line.
Now, a walk-in shower and soaking tub are tucked under the roof line.
A freestanding Antonio Lupi tub defines the updated master bath, which also features an open-plan layout and a skylight by Velux.
A freestanding Antonio Lupi tub defines the updated master bath, which also features an open-plan layout and a skylight by Velux.
After: "We don't believe in the hierarchy of materials,
After: "We don't believe in the hierarchy of materials,