Collection by
Kassidy Gerber
Favorites
View
15
Photos
Lambert & Fils lights are suspended over the island.
Virtue Joinery built the custom cabinetry, composed of plywood stained a soft grey.
Alessia’s favorite detail? “I am not a huge fan of handles, so there are only three cuts [in the cabinetry] which lets you open six doors.”
Custom cabinets in a mix of white oak and lacquered paint join Miele appliances and a honed quartz countertop.
The new kitchen is outfitted with white oak cabinetry by Ramon Padilla, Trias counter stools and a La Cornue oven and range.
Kitchen cabinets
"I often choose finishes that allow the natural texture to show through, and finishes that emphasize the cathedrals and burls of the graining,
Northcote House by Mitsuori Architects / kitchen
The floor and the wall merge into one as concrete, wood, and subtle, warm tones create an integrated look. Customized furniture and built-in pieces throughout add to the minimalist vibe.
