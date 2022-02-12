Wooden beams show off the 18.5-tall ceiling in the master bathroom.
The concrete slabs in the garden were made out of the left-over polished concrete flooring inside the home, which otherwise would have been thrown away.
The prefabs are built on a standard concrete pier foundation. MyCabin can design a stem wall or helical pile foundation at an additional cost if they receive a soil report for the site.
Now, at the top of the stairs, the owners are met with a beautiful view to the mountains.
A built-in corner desk complements the new window seat.
The kitchen now benefits from the great room’s large windows and views.
Before: The kitchen was separated from the rest of the space behind a wall.
Now, built-in sofas line the perimeter of the room and utilize the room’s shape better.
Storage is also key to making a small space work. Dave and Aaron sacrifice some kitchen space to add more cabinetry, some of which is hidden behind mirrored panels, which reflect both artwork and views. They also went for a smaller fridge (under the counter) instead of a full-sized option.
Natural light was extra important to Aaron, as this space functions as his art studio, too.
The sofa flips into a comfortable queen-sized bed. “We’d rather have the space be mostly available for hanging out, but able to convert when we need to," says David.
The design team specified durable, easy-to-maintain, nontoxic, recyclable, natural, and regenerative materials. The kitchen island is engineered quartz and the cabinets are from a local cabinetmaker.
The living room once had low ceilings, but moving the insulation to the roof plane allowed for dramatic plays of volume and light.
The dropped ceiling is old-growth fir that was discovered under plaster during the demolition phase of the project, and was repurposed for interior finishes. The custom island prep table is by Vintage Mill Werks, with Hay stools.
After positioning a glass wall, Alessandro arranged the interiors. The stair, built with oak sourced in nearby Kingston, leads to a balcony over the kitchen.
Large sliding windows retract at the corner, opening the living area onto a lawn overlooking Long Island Sound.
The roof is clad in natural cedar with a copper trim.