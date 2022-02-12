Architect Orlando Denardi and husband Arthur Machado (pictured with their cat Theo) bought their São Paulo, Brazil apartment in 2021. It was a lucky find: a penthouse with two floors across 125 square meters, and with a dedicated outdoor space.
One of four sited in South Los Angeles, a starter home designed by Lehrer Architects and constructed for roughly $200,000 occupies an infill lot provided by the city.
Chuch Estudio plays with color and form to create furnishings and spaces that are seriously fun.
focuses on pop culture iconography with a bold use of color, all the while leveraging simple children’s tools and materials of glue and glitter.
“Charlotte Smith’s ceramics are minimal and beautiful,” Cherry says. “The cups are the perfect size and shape for tea drinkers like me.”