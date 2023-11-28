Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
The renovated kitchen is open, airy, and connected to the rest of the main level. Plum Projects used Bedrosians Magnifica Luxe polished white porcelain for the island, countertops, and backsplash. The black upper cabinets are made from Richlite: a durable, sustainable material made from recycled paper.
Danny envisioned the space between the ADU and the house as an informal place to gather. "It creates a sort of courtyard sensibility, which works for our intergenerational family dynamics."
The concrete-and-steel home by Faulkner Architects gives one family a refined escape in the mountains of Northern California.
The kitchen anchors the home as the central hub — cementing its importance in the family’s life. With light streaming in from the skylight above, a circular island includes recessed Bocci outlets at the perimeter to power dedicated workstations for Meera’s baking classes. “I love the kitchen. It’s probably my favorite spot,” she says. “Baking brings me joy.”
Set on a narrow, 18-foot-wide site, Melt House presents a corrugated exterior.
Built-in cabinetry beneath the staircase provides extra storage space for the 1,024-square-foot home.
A Clad Home white sofa joins a Lulu &amp; Georgia coffee table and two cane chairs by Leanne Ford for Crate &amp; Barrel. The artwork over the sofa was commissioned from a friend to complete the space.
Nestled amongst native Araucaria trees, the cabin and its three elevated decks were carefully sited so as not to disturb any existing trees, which are protected by Chilean law. "This area is the only place on the planet where the Araucaria pine grows,
The exterior was sealed through shou sugi ban, an environmentally friendly fireproofing practice common in Japanese architecture. The black exterior seems to disappear into the evergreens from one angle, and pops against the white snow from another.
Although it’s “veiled” from the street, the light-filled hideaway amplifies its connection to the outdoors.
Double-glazed windows are an important feature that help control the building’s interior climate.
The French Norman–style home was built in 1927 and sits on over half an acre in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood. The architects preserved much of its original detail in a 2018 remodel.
“At different moments of the day, the staircase will appear more present in the space, or less present, but it always allows the light to filter through it and move around it,” says Overby. Another bathroom has also been tucked into the core of the building, with the door to the right of the staircase.
Strategic openings and operable panels facilitate air flow.
