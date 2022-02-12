Marie Saldivar’s experimental metal-clad dwelling is the perfect place to host family—and proof of concept for her new prefab company.
Salk Institute for Biological Studies, designed by Louis I. Kahn, photographed in 1977. Gelatin silver print. Carnegie Museum of Art, Purchase: gift of the Drue Heinz Trust. Image courtesy of Carnegie Museum of Art, copyright Ezra Stoller/Esto, Yossi Milo Gallery.
TWA Terminal, interior, designed by Eero Saarinen, 1962. Gelatin silver print. Carnegie Museum of Art, Purchase: gift of the Drue Heinz Trust. Image courtesy of Carnegie Museum of Art, copyright Ezra Stoller/Esto, Yossi Milo Gallery.
The simple pool was designed to harmonize with the Mediterranean landscape.
When not custom-made, most of the furniture was purchased from the Catalan company Kave Home. Rugs and other pieces of decor were mostly sourced from Zara Home.
Linen curtains were chosen from the Barcelona-based Yutes textile company for their quality and simple Mediterranean aesthetic.
We proposed large openings that can open wide to connect the interior and exterior,
For Wakoko, the studio is the ideal place to work. “One of my favorite effects created by the addition is the feel of being outside, so close to the garden, when the set of multi-slide doors are completely opened,” she describes.
In search of a Bay Area retreat, Jeff Waldman and Molly Fiffer purchased a piece of land on which to experiment and gain new skills, one task at a time.
A screen can be lowered in front of the slider, turning the living space into a theater.
that was converted from a passenger ferry and that was inhabited