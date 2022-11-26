In addition to presenting a striking blend of wood, glass, and metal, the property also offers a private, fenced-in lot, complete with mature trees, a lush lawn, and raised garden beds.
"The home noses out of the forest just a little bit, like it’s peeking out of the trees,” says architect Ray Calabro.
The home is nestled in a stand of cedar, pine, and Douglas fir trees. The family relocated a smaller cabin to make room for their new retreat, and they plan to convert the original structure into a game room for the kids.