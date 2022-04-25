“Each project has its own kind of story behind the brands we work with. We always try to work with a couple Mexican brands because of my background,” Carlos says. The dresser in the dining room, for example, is designed by Comité de Proyectos, a studio based out of Mexico City: “They do amazing work. I saw that piece with the ‘feet’ and I was like ‘I want that so bad.’ The pieces have names of women, so that one is called Carmen and it's part of a three piece collection.”