Favorites
After: The soaring new living and dining space benefits from an abundance of natural light from every side, and they spent a lot of time trying to find the best lighting for the kitchen. The final choice: long, narrow copper pendants from Denmark suspended by ultra thin wires to not disrupt the visual flow of the room.
To furnish their space, Ben and Emilio leaned into a “high/low” mindset. The piece of wood mounted above the shelving was found on the curb, unlikely to ever be considered art. It neighbors a Robert Loughlin drawing. The black tea towel ladder to the right is actually a piece from a broken Green River Project entryway bench that Ben and Emilio found in the trash (GRP works out of the same building.)
Rakks shelving ($400) and two BluDot cabinets ($1200) mark the transition from front to back of house. A well-loved Tobia Scarpa Monk chair and Robert Sonneman Orbiter Sconce stand guard to the left. Because they’re not monsters, Ben and Emilio also disconnected the industrial overhead lighting immediately upon moving in.
“Each project has its own kind of story behind the brands we work with. We always try to work with a couple Mexican brands because of my background,” Carlos says. The dresser in the dining room, for example, is designed by Comité de Proyectos, a studio based out of Mexico City: “They do amazing work. I saw that piece with the ‘feet’ and I was like ‘I want that so bad.’ The pieces have names of women, so that one is called Carmen and it's part of a three piece collection.”
189 more saves