Mystery novels line the shelves that conceal the hidden door, hinting that there's more than meets the eye.
After: The primary bedroom. Walnut sheaths a wall of closets that leads into the bathroom, where the walnut continues on the opposite wall and behind the vanity.
After: The soaring new living and dining space benefits from an abundance of natural light from every side, and they spent a lot of time trying to find the best lighting for the kitchen. The final choice: long, narrow copper pendants from Denmark suspended by ultra thin wires to not disrupt the visual flow of the room.
When the current owners, Andrew Smith and Courtney Saunders, came across the Mosby House in 2009, it was in rough shape, sitting largely unattended.
To furnish their space, Ben and Emilio leaned into a “high/low” mindset. The piece of wood mounted above the shelving was found on the curb, unlikely to ever be considered art. It neighbors a Robert Loughlin drawing. The black tea towel ladder to the right is actually a piece from a broken Green River Project entryway bench that Ben and Emilio found in the trash (GRP works out of the same building.)
Rakks shelving ($400) and two BluDot cabinets ($1200) mark the transition from front to back of house. A well-loved Tobia Scarpa Monk chair and Robert Sonneman Orbiter Sconce stand guard to the left. Because they’re not monsters, Ben and Emilio also disconnected the industrial overhead lighting immediately upon moving in.
A thorough coating of white paint unifies the studio space, while textured rugs and furnishings give it some personality. Ben and Emilio’s latest piece, an aluminum Library Lamp, sits on a credenza behind an Alvar Aalto 544 sofa while a Noguchi pendant hangs overhead.
"It’s easy to see how dinners with the owner and the godmother of farm-to-table dining went late into the night here,
An expansive skylight stretches across the crisp white vaulted ceilings.
A row of skylights stretches across the main living area, ushering ample sunshine inside.
The linens used throughout the home are from Cultivar. Whitney and Carlos like that feel warm, soft, and organic.
“Each project has its own kind of story behind the brands we work with. We always try to work with a couple Mexican brands because of my background,” Carlos says. The dresser in the dining room, for example, is designed by Comité de Proyectos, a studio based out of Mexico City: “They do amazing work. I saw that piece with the ‘feet’ and I was like ‘I want that so bad.’ The pieces have names of women, so that one is called Carmen and it's part of a three piece collection.”
The dining room features a custom table surrounded by chairs from En Gold.
Carlos and Whitney replaced the flooring throughout the home. In the living room they opted for a honey-hued oak from Hallmark Floors that adds warmth next to the kitchen’s brick flooring.
The renovation took seven months to complete.
“Niche spaces, such as the sofa bench on the staircase landing, allow for a calm feeling of being holed up in a cave, even within the large air volume space,” Hatori explains.
