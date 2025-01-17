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Collection by Kari Palmer

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Perennials only made their first foray into wallcoverings last year—and the hits keep coming. Here, the In Bloom wallpaper in a salt and pepper hue brings a moody floral pop to a biophilic bathroom design.
Perennials only made their first foray into wallcoverings last year—and the hits keep coming. Here, the In Bloom wallpaper in a salt and pepper hue brings a moody floral pop to a biophilic bathroom design.
In the master bath, Hale chose slate tile for the floors and green-and-brown glass tile by Lunada Bay for the walls, both from United Tile. The Japanese Ofuro soaking tub, crafted from Hinoki wood, is by Zen Bathworks.
In the master bath, Hale chose slate tile for the floors and green-and-brown glass tile by Lunada Bay for the walls, both from United Tile. The Japanese Ofuro soaking tub, crafted from Hinoki wood, is by Zen Bathworks.
The living room got a facelift with a new fireplace and built-in seating and storage that flows into the hearth. The marble fireplace surround is the same stone used in the kitchen, and the bench is white oak.
The living room got a facelift with a new fireplace and built-in seating and storage that flows into the hearth. The marble fireplace surround is the same stone used in the kitchen, and the bench is white oak.