Perennials only made their first foray into wallcoverings last year—and the hits keep coming. Here, the In Bloom wallpaper in a salt and pepper hue brings a moody floral pop to a biophilic bathroom design.
In the master bath, Hale chose slate tile for the floors and green-and-brown glass tile by Lunada Bay for the walls, both from United Tile. The Japanese Ofuro soaking tub, crafted from Hinoki wood, is by Zen Bathworks.
The living room got a facelift with a new fireplace and built-in seating and storage that flows into the hearth. The marble fireplace surround is the same stone used in the kitchen, and the bench is white oak.