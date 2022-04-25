The designers painted the walls of the living room bright white and outfitted the space with custom millwork beneath the fireplace and modernist light fixtures and furniture.
The guest bathroom was enlarged and finished with Moroccan plaster.
Pastel blue tile and Driklolor paint in the soft, pink Pillow hue add a touch of playfulness to the kid’s bathroom. A Flower Pot pendant light from Verner Panton hangs above the round mirror and wall-mount faucet.
White penny tiles reflect natural light in the bathroom.
The showpiece in the new bathroom is the floating vanity with an integrated sink carved from a block of Nero Marquina marble.
The children’s bathroom features a sink from Reece and Pittorica tiles from Classic Ceramics.
The furniture comes from antique shops and flea markets.
The bathrooms can be equipped with a large free-standing bath or shower/wet room.
The tub sold the downstairs tenants on the unit.
The color is repeated in the main floor’s guest bathroom, adding an unexpected twist to basic white tiles. “Everyone has black or white grout,” says Marc, “but red is different and goes with the ’60s theme of the house.”
Architect Philippe Baumann’s New York home has an upstairs shower with a perforated, galvanized-steel platforms, and an operable skylight above that brings out the best in the aqua green tiles.
The original ensuite featured an awkward triangular shower, and was, as Daniel recalls, “the size of a closet. It looked like a powder room.” Clever use of millwork redirected the light from the skylight away from the bedroom and into the bathroom.
After: "We don't believe in the hierarchy of materials,
In the bathrooms, a different variety of plaster was employed: Moroccan Tadelakt, selected for its waterproof application. (“You see it in most hammams,” says Grimshaw, who had spent time working in Morroco.)