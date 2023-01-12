With little to no permitting required because of its small size, Sett Studio units can be used for an extra bedroom, a yoga studio, a hydroponics growing area or an office space, like this 96-square-foot one shown here.
This 14-by-16-foot modern dwelling is perfect for the Austin family who uses it as a guesthouse for visitors. It's also become a good investment, as they turn it into a short-term rental during Austin's busy spring and fall tourist seasons.
A gullwing door opens to The Sturgis's "obsession space"—a room that can be configured to house whatever the owner can't live without, whether that's a wine collection, mountain bike or motorcycle.