Looking Southwest at the kitchen and stair. Beyond, the exterior side yard fence of cement fiber board playfully painted begs for attention, a strong contrast to the neutral palette of wood and soft light inside. The flared ceiling opening of white oak reveals a cluster of pendants from Heather Levine as they fall from the two-story light well centered over the white oak island. The stair is built of cold rolled steel and white oak shelves which filters the light from above.