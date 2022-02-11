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Collection by Jaime Macias

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In the Philadelphia suburbs, this 1957 home by Carlos Joseph Alvaré has 10-foot walls of glass, exposed Douglas fir beams, fieldstone facades, and a lush, Japanese-inspired garden.
In the Philadelphia suburbs, this 1957 home by Carlos Joseph Alvaré has 10-foot walls of glass, exposed Douglas fir beams, fieldstone facades, and a lush, Japanese-inspired garden.
The living area features a Strato CB2 sectional that Melody owned before the couple moved in together. In the kitchen, pendants made by the pair hang over a concrete-topped island.
The living area features a Strato CB2 sectional that Melody owned before the couple moved in together. In the kitchen, pendants made by the pair hang over a concrete-topped island.
The top rail is made to seamlessly wrap the staircase.
The top rail is made to seamlessly wrap the staircase.
Boy Boy fabricated the new stair rail, which was powder-coated to match the Valspar ‘Black Evergreen’ color used throughout.
Boy Boy fabricated the new stair rail, which was powder-coated to match the Valspar ‘Black Evergreen’ color used throughout.
At the top of the stairwell, a sitting area is outfitted with a vintage Eames lounge, a large Jack Goldstein painting, and a 1970s light fixture found by Marcovitz in Paris.
At the top of the stairwell, a sitting area is outfitted with a vintage Eames lounge, a large Jack Goldstein painting, and a 1970s light fixture found by Marcovitz in Paris.
Staircase with rift-sawn white oak handrails and pour-in-place terrazzo in green.
Staircase with rift-sawn white oak handrails and pour-in-place terrazzo in green.
The floating oak staircase in the first-floor family room leads to the rooftop garden, which features a lounge area, grill, and small bar room with a restroom. Bespoke oak shelving behind the stair offers a display area for books and other objects.
The floating oak staircase in the first-floor family room leads to the rooftop garden, which features a lounge area, grill, and small bar room with a restroom. Bespoke oak shelving behind the stair offers a display area for books and other objects.
522RORB Oil rubbed bronze handrail bracket and custom grip rail.
522RORB Oil rubbed bronze handrail bracket and custom grip rail.
Kitchen looking toward stair with integrated cabinetry
Kitchen looking toward stair with integrated cabinetry
Looking Southwest at the kitchen and stair. Beyond, the exterior side yard fence of cement fiber board playfully painted begs for attention, a strong contrast to the neutral palette of wood and soft light inside. The flared ceiling opening of white oak reveals a cluster of pendants from Heather Levine as they fall from the two-story light well centered over the white oak island. The stair is built of cold rolled steel and white oak shelves which filters the light from above.
Looking Southwest at the kitchen and stair. Beyond, the exterior side yard fence of cement fiber board playfully painted begs for attention, a strong contrast to the neutral palette of wood and soft light inside. The flared ceiling opening of white oak reveals a cluster of pendants from Heather Levine as they fall from the two-story light well centered over the white oak island. The stair is built of cold rolled steel and white oak shelves which filters the light from above.
Foyer, custom designed and built oak veneer entry bench and coat hooks along with custom designed stair rail.
Foyer, custom designed and built oak veneer entry bench and coat hooks along with custom designed stair rail.
Adding storage under the new stair maximizes the kitchen's footprint. Hemlock wood on the stair was stained to complement the casework. The faucet is from Brizo and the green backsplash tile is Heath.
Adding storage under the new stair maximizes the kitchen's footprint. Hemlock wood on the stair was stained to complement the casework. The faucet is from Brizo and the green backsplash tile is Heath.
Tyler fabricated the metal stair rail, which contrasts with the brick flooring in the entry, the wood stair treads, and the concrete flooring of the living area.
Tyler fabricated the metal stair rail, which contrasts with the brick flooring in the entry, the wood stair treads, and the concrete flooring of the living area.
stair with storage units below
stair with storage units below
Open tread wood stair with metal guardrail and masonry screen
Open tread wood stair with metal guardrail and masonry screen
From the spaces around it, the stair provides a dramatic focal point, revealing itself in curious and contradictory ways.
From the spaces around it, the stair provides a dramatic focal point, revealing itself in curious and contradictory ways.
The staircase handrail was custom designed by Unicus Developments specifically for this renovation. It’s constructed from a combination of iron and unlacquered brass. The craftsman applied a step notch—a linear cutout—to each stair tread.
The staircase handrail was custom designed by Unicus Developments specifically for this renovation. It’s constructed from a combination of iron and unlacquered brass. The craftsman applied a step notch—a linear cutout—to each stair tread.

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