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The kitchen, which doubles as a hallway and includes the staircase to the upper level, has doors at either end so the private areas can be closed off when the house is vacant. Like most of the furniture in the house, the dining table was designed by Ana and fabricated by local artisans. It’s surrounded by red metal chairs from Ikea—“temporarily,” Ana says.
A communal gathering space at the center of the home includes a dining area, a kitchen, and a circular conversation pit upholstered in a mustard color that is carried through to the private rooms. “The house gives you freedom,” says resident Juan Carlos Martín. “You can choose to be social, or you can keep to yourself in your villa.” The dining chairs are by Taller Nacional. The dining table was designed by Gabriela Peña Garavito, made by Francisco Romo. The Aura Wall 22 sconces are from Bandido, and the Can pendant lamps are from davidpompa. The ceiling fans are from Ventilacion Decorativa. The ceramic tableware is by Derrumbe Ceramica.
Immersed in a palm grove and hidden behind a dune, Casa Roca Ahumada sits in splendid isolation just minutes from the beach in Oaxaca, Mexico. Designed for a group of friends by Mexico City–based architect Ludwig Godefroy, the concrete structure comprises a series of “casas” stretched along a single axis.
"The low floor with the outside makes moving equipment into the house easy, says Momono. “We often do television shoots at home, and the crew that comes thought the kitchen would be prefect for filming. We decided to do a cooking shoot in our house and ended up filming an overnight stay at a farmhouse!”
"We spent a long time considering the thresholds between spaces to create a sequence of rooms where you can’t quite tell what is original and what has been altered. At the end of the journey you get the glazed dining area which is heavily influenced by Victorian greenhouses but clearly a modern intervention.
Pickled whitewashed pine walls continue into the kitchen and are contrasted by dark, ebonized red oak cabinetry and soapstone counters. A custom white oak table continues from the island and offers additional seating with Mogensen chairs. Above, a pendant from Santa & Cole is arranged in a custom configuration.
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