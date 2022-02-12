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Collection by Peter D Trueblood

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The concrete for the columns was poured into cardboard tubes and bears the marks of the containers’ spiral seams, a detail that Ana insisted on keeping.
The concrete for the columns was poured into cardboard tubes and bears the marks of the containers’ spiral seams, a detail that Ana insisted on keeping.
The kitchen, which doubles as a hallway and includes the staircase to the upper level, has doors at either end so the private areas can be closed off when the house is vacant. Like most of the furniture in the house, the dining table was designed by Ana and fabricated by local artisans. It’s surrounded by red metal chairs from Ikea—“temporarily,” Ana says.
The kitchen, which doubles as a hallway and includes the staircase to the upper level, has doors at either end so the private areas can be closed off when the house is vacant. Like most of the furniture in the house, the dining table was designed by Ana and fabricated by local artisans. It’s surrounded by red metal chairs from Ikea—“temporarily,” Ana says.
Floor plan of Casa Roca Ahumada by Ludwig Godefroy
Floor plan of Casa Roca Ahumada by Ludwig Godefroy
The circular roof above the pool—nicknamed “la galleta” for its cookie-like shape—is a favorite spot for drinks and ocean viewing. “The galleta is where the sea reveals itself,” says Juan Carlos.
The circular roof above the pool—nicknamed “la galleta” for its cookie-like shape—is a favorite spot for drinks and ocean viewing. “The galleta is where the sea reveals itself,” says Juan Carlos.
The throw pillows are from Casa Textil Arte Zapoteco. The Bertoia stools are from Knoll. The clay vases on the built-in shelving are by Perla Valtierra, and the sculptures from Artefakto.
The throw pillows are from Casa Textil Arte Zapoteco. The Bertoia stools are from Knoll. The clay vases on the built-in shelving are by Perla Valtierra, and the sculptures from Artefakto.
A communal gathering space at the center of the home includes a dining area, a kitchen, and a circular conversation pit upholstered in a mustard color that is carried through to the private rooms. “The house gives you freedom,” says resident Juan Carlos Martín. “You can choose to be social, or you can keep to yourself in your villa.” The dining chairs are by Taller Nacional. The dining table was designed by Gabriela Peña Garavito, made by Francisco Romo. The Aura Wall 22 sconces are from Bandido, and the Can pendant lamps are from davidpompa. The ceiling fans are from Ventilacion Decorativa. The ceramic tableware is by Derrumbe Ceramica.
A communal gathering space at the center of the home includes a dining area, a kitchen, and a circular conversation pit upholstered in a mustard color that is carried through to the private rooms. “The house gives you freedom,” says resident Juan Carlos Martín. “You can choose to be social, or you can keep to yourself in your villa.” The dining chairs are by Taller Nacional. The dining table was designed by Gabriela Peña Garavito, made by Francisco Romo. The Aura Wall 22 sconces are from Bandido, and the Can pendant lamps are from davidpompa. The ceiling fans are from Ventilacion Decorativa. The ceramic tableware is by Derrumbe Ceramica.
Immersed in a palm grove and hidden behind a dune, Casa Roca Ahumada sits in splendid isolation just minutes from the beach in Oaxaca, Mexico. Designed for a group of friends by Mexico City–based architect Ludwig Godefroy, the concrete structure comprises a series of “casas” stretched along a single axis.
Immersed in a palm grove and hidden behind a dune, Casa Roca Ahumada sits in splendid isolation just minutes from the beach in Oaxaca, Mexico. Designed for a group of friends by Mexico City–based architect Ludwig Godefroy, the concrete structure comprises a series of “casas” stretched along a single axis.
The second-story studio overlooks oak, maple, and birch trees to the east. The Ypperlig table lamps are by Hay for IKEA, and the desk and floors are made of Viroc, a composite material formed from cement and wood fiber.
The second-story studio overlooks oak, maple, and birch trees to the east. The Ypperlig table lamps are by Hay for IKEA, and the desk and floors are made of Viroc, a composite material formed from cement and wood fiber.
"The low floor with the outside makes moving equipment into the house easy, says Momono. “We often do television shoots at home, and the crew that comes thought the kitchen would be prefect for filming. We decided to do a cooking shoot in our house and ended up filming an overnight stay at a farmhouse!”
"The low floor with the outside makes moving equipment into the house easy, says Momono. “We often do television shoots at home, and the crew that comes thought the kitchen would be prefect for filming. We decided to do a cooking shoot in our house and ended up filming an overnight stay at a farmhouse!”
"We spent a long time considering the thresholds between spaces to create a sequence of rooms where you can’t quite tell what is original and what has been altered. At the end of the journey you get the glazed dining area which is heavily influenced by Victorian greenhouses but clearly a modern intervention.
"We spent a long time considering the thresholds between spaces to create a sequence of rooms where you can’t quite tell what is original and what has been altered. At the end of the journey you get the glazed dining area which is heavily influenced by Victorian greenhouses but clearly a modern intervention.
The home's original butternut paneling in the kitchen inspired new white oak cabinetry for its open plan layout.
The home's original butternut paneling in the kitchen inspired new white oak cabinetry for its open plan layout.
The great room includes oak floors as well as birch cabinetry and wall panels, all treated with a whitening wash to help spread natural light.
The great room includes oak floors as well as birch cabinetry and wall panels, all treated with a whitening wash to help spread natural light.
Owners Jill and Toby Gebben went on their first date by the shores of Lake Michigan, and long dreamed of building their own lakeside cottage.
Owners Jill and Toby Gebben went on their first date by the shores of Lake Michigan, and long dreamed of building their own lakeside cottage.
A Noguchi pendant floats above the living area. The hearth of the fireplace extends to become the stair landing, which leads to a loft space above.
A Noguchi pendant floats above the living area. The hearth of the fireplace extends to become the stair landing, which leads to a loft space above.
The pool's long, rectangular shape mimics the verticality of the main living structure just beyond.
The pool's long, rectangular shape mimics the verticality of the main living structure just beyond.
The main living barn opens to a covered outdoor space for eating and lounging, and in the summer, doors and windows can open up completely to blur the line between inside and out. The table is from Kettal and dining chairs are from Tolix.
The main living barn opens to a covered outdoor space for eating and lounging, and in the summer, doors and windows can open up completely to blur the line between inside and out. The table is from Kettal and dining chairs are from Tolix.
Pickled whitewashed pine walls continue into the kitchen and are contrasted by dark, ebonized red oak cabinetry and soapstone counters. A custom white oak table continues from the island and offers additional seating with Mogensen chairs. Above, a pendant from Santa &amp; Cole is arranged in a custom configuration.
Pickled whitewashed pine walls continue into the kitchen and are contrasted by dark, ebonized red oak cabinetry and soapstone counters. A custom white oak table continues from the island and offers additional seating with Mogensen chairs. Above, a pendant from Santa &amp; Cole is arranged in a custom configuration.
Inside, wood floors, walls, and ceilings along with wood-framed windows and doors nod to the region's history of timber construction. In the main living area, a daybed by Peca is complemented by side chairs from Carl Hansen and a coffee table from Black Creek Mercantile.
Inside, wood floors, walls, and ceilings along with wood-framed windows and doors nod to the region's history of timber construction. In the main living area, a daybed by Peca is complemented by side chairs from Carl Hansen and a coffee table from Black Creek Mercantile.

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