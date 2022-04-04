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Collection by Joseph Kavanaugh

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Warwas designed the shower to be part of the room. "It’s not a massive bathroom, but it’s a good size,
Warwas designed the shower to be part of the room. "It’s not a massive bathroom, but it’s a good size,
The kids’ bathroom has a cheerful combination of white and yellow square tiles.
The kids’ bathroom has a cheerful combination of white and yellow square tiles.
The curving concrete tub has the same color as the floor, to appear as through it's rising out of it.
The curving concrete tub has the same color as the floor, to appear as through it's rising out of it.