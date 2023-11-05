SubscribeSign In
a
Collection by Ardis White

Favorites

View 4 Photos
Solar panels facing the sunniest part of the home help heat its water and charge its electricity.
Solar panels facing the sunniest part of the home help heat its water and charge its electricity.
Apart from housing storage, the daybed built into the end of the microhouse can be pulled out to accommodate two more guests for the night.
Apart from housing storage, the daybed built into the end of the microhouse can be pulled out to accommodate two more guests for the night.