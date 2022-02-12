Warwas offset the rear of the ADU to accommodate the power lines running behind the house, and he designed a window in the office/guest room upstairs that meets the roof in the same way that the window off the dining area/kitchen meets the ground.
A tall, adobe-style wall borders the landmark home, ensuring plenty of peace and privacy.
In the Roma district of Mexico City, Vertebral designed a four-unit apartment building that grants its residents access to verdant terraces.
Approach to house — the front porch wraps to the west to link together the main entry door and the mud room entrance.
While the exterior facade is clad in cedar shingles, teak, and clay, the interiors feature French oak louvers, beams, and floors to further enhance the home's warmth and texture.