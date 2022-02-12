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Designed by architect James Strutt in 1969, the Bormann House is wrapped in wood and surrounded by dense forest.
Designed by architect James Strutt in 1969, the Bormann House is wrapped in wood and surrounded by dense forest.
When Austin-based firm Matt Fajkus Architecture was tasked with renovating this classic midcentury home, they sought to open up the interior—not only by unifying the common areas into an open-plan layout, but also by literally raising the home's roof. This strategy increased the ceiling height on three sides of the home, allowing for the insertion of clerestory windows to create a bright and airy open living space. "The raised ceiling maintains the original pitched roof geometry to stay harmonious with the existing gabled roof in the private zone," explain the architects in a statement.
When Austin-based firm Matt Fajkus Architecture was tasked with renovating this classic midcentury home, they sought to open up the interior—not only by unifying the common areas into an open-plan layout, but also by literally raising the home's roof. This strategy increased the ceiling height on three sides of the home, allowing for the insertion of clerestory windows to create a bright and airy open living space. "The raised ceiling maintains the original pitched roof geometry to stay harmonious with the existing gabled roof in the private zone," explain the architects in a statement.
Rooms branch off from a central atrium as you climb up stairs and ladders.
Rooms branch off from a central atrium as you climb up stairs and ladders.
Past Present House new floor plans
Past Present House new floor plans
The expansive new kitchen has a generous sliding glass door to the yard and cabinetry is outfitted in plain-sawn walnut. "The wood is close in tone to the existing mahogany woodwork, but it has a more expressive grain," says Chadbourne. "We used it at all new cabinetry in flat, flush panels. The walnut’s grain character is the design element rather than the cabinetry construction details."
The expansive new kitchen has a generous sliding glass door to the yard and cabinetry is outfitted in plain-sawn walnut. "The wood is close in tone to the existing mahogany woodwork, but it has a more expressive grain," says Chadbourne. "We used it at all new cabinetry in flat, flush panels. The walnut’s grain character is the design element rather than the cabinetry construction details."
The firm worked with landscape design company Alchemie to plan the landscaping and create a variety of seating areas throughout the property.
The firm worked with landscape design company Alchemie to plan the landscaping and create a variety of seating areas throughout the property.
The French Norman–style home was built in 1927 and sits on over half an acre in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood. The architects preserved much of its original detail in a 2018 remodel.
The French Norman–style home was built in 1927 and sits on over half an acre in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood. The architects preserved much of its original detail in a 2018 remodel.
The existing stone-walled terraces were an inspiration to the architecture of the house. Architect Miguel Marcelino told the homeowners that the columns were like stakes for the vineyards that could have once been here.
The existing stone-walled terraces were an inspiration to the architecture of the house. Architect Miguel Marcelino told the homeowners that the columns were like stakes for the vineyards that could have once been here.