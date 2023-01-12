SubscribeSign In
e
Collection by Erin Oien

Favorites

View 5 Photos
In the rear wing, which is used by the two teenage boys, the bathroom is split into two—a separate toilet and a shower—with a library in the circulation space between.
In the rear wing, which is used by the two teenage boys, the bathroom is split into two—a separate toilet and a shower—with a library in the circulation space between.
The new bathroom is in the former bedroom, and it’s primarily used by the bedroom occupants.
The new bathroom is in the former bedroom, and it’s primarily used by the bedroom occupants.
The warm and luxurious bathroom features a Toto washlet with water jets and a heated toilet seat. The large shower with timber floor slats faces a view of the garden.
The warm and luxurious bathroom features a Toto washlet with water jets and a heated toilet seat. The large shower with timber floor slats faces a view of the garden.