“We listened carefully to the house, and tried to do what it needed,” Carisa says.
In the main bath, slate flooring is complemented by Restoration Hardware fixtures.
The renovated shower in the primary bathroom.
The desk, cabinets, and millwork in Connie's office was built in Baltic Birch Plywood, by Jonathan and the contractor, and holds her entire materials library.
Caesarstone counters are a classic workhorse in the kitchen. Open shelving provides storage and display for pieces picked up around the world.
Floor plan of Alder House by SHED Architecture & Design
In the bathroom, there's G120 Lemon Ice tile by Heath Ceramics topped with Color Wheel Mosaic in Matte Biscuit by Daltile, and a Rejuvenation vanity. "Visiting the home after completion, I felt there's a sense of calm continuity as you walk through,
The loft was updated with an Eames Lounge Chair, Anchor Ceramics coffee table, and Colleen Guiney’s Cliff House 2, adding considered pieces that feel at home in the cabin.
The bathroom off of the primary bedroom is flooded with light.
A custom concrete vanity by Béton Johnstone and Croma White tiles create a serene retreat, accepted by countryside views.
Natural materials and durable finishes accommodate active play in the kids' playroom, without compromising the home's modern aesthetic.
Fireclay's Essentials tiles in Manzanita Satin create texture throughout, while Concrete Collaborative's Pacifica Slab in Mint Retro Mix forms the striking countertops and shower surfaces. Kohler Components fixtures in black provide a bold contrast against the custom rift white oak vanity.
A freestanding wall in the living area creates a divider for the entryway while concealing mechanical systems and providing storage.
Eric added a skylight and new wood in a chevron pattern to the ceiling. The green concrete sink is from Concretti Designs and the floors are Kayan river pebble mosaic by Pebblino Mosaici. April stripped and sanded down a kitchen cabinet for storage, and added plaid wallpaper to the interior.
The bedroom walls are painted with Farrow & Ball Card Room Green.
The upstairs includes a work-from-home studio space used by both Dom and Claire.
A wall niche lends itself perfectly to custom bookshelves