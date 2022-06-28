SubscribeSign In
t
Collection by Taylor Brunsvold

Favorites

View 37 Photos
A glazed, sloping ceiling allows light to wash over the dining area. "<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">We moved in before we started the work, so we got to experience the space,
A glazed, sloping ceiling allows light to wash over the dining area. "<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">We moved in before we started the work, so we got to experience the space,
Perched on the top two floors of a Victorian warehouse in Shoreditch, London, the apartment is currently home to architect and designer Juliano Cordano and executive coach Jose-Luiz Moura, a Brazilian couple who moved to London in 2009. In his renovation, Cordano infused the apartment with touches of Memphis and Brazilian brutalism.
Perched on the top two floors of a Victorian warehouse in Shoreditch, London, the apartment is currently home to architect and designer Juliano Cordano and executive coach Jose-Luiz Moura, a Brazilian couple who moved to London in 2009. In his renovation, Cordano infused the apartment with touches of Memphis and Brazilian brutalism.
In the evening, the tiny cabin glows like a lantern
In the evening, the tiny cabin glows like a lantern
The wood-clad cabin is currently situated on the grounds of Wehrmuehle, a venue for contemporary art and culture in Biesenthal, Brandenburg, just one hour north of Berlin.
The wood-clad cabin is currently situated on the grounds of Wehrmuehle, a venue for contemporary art and culture in Biesenthal, Brandenburg, just one hour north of Berlin.
Danish architect and designer Sigurd Larsen teamed up with Raus to create a 193-square-foot cabin in Berlin, Germany, that lets city dwellers escape the hustle and bustle of urban life and connect with nature.
Danish architect and designer Sigurd Larsen teamed up with Raus to create a 193-square-foot cabin in Berlin, Germany, that lets city dwellers escape the hustle and bustle of urban life and connect with nature.
A gentle site crossfall offered an opportunity to experiment with internal level changes. “I just loved the idea of a conversation pit,” says architect Jeremy Bull. “It is a quirky oak and leather bench which gets used for most of our sitting, meals, board games, and spilling things.”
A gentle site crossfall offered an opportunity to experiment with internal level changes. “I just loved the idea of a conversation pit,” says architect Jeremy Bull. “It is a quirky oak and leather bench which gets used for most of our sitting, meals, board games, and spilling things.”
A bedroom in a renovated townhouse in Harlem, New York, makes the most of a tight space with orange-tinted pink walls. Pink bedding keeps the space monochromatic but adds depth with a range of reddish tones.
A bedroom in a renovated townhouse in Harlem, New York, makes the most of a tight space with orange-tinted pink walls. Pink bedding keeps the space monochromatic but adds depth with a range of reddish tones.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Gently graded steps covered in pine needles wander through the home’s L-shaped garden, designed by landscape architect Michael Van Valkenburgh. A</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">six-foot-tall wooden fence shields the garden from the street, adding to the feeling of refuge. “The idea behind the garden is the opposite of minimalism,” says Van Valkenburgh. “It’s about complexity and a range of experiences and shifts. These are what make it absorbing.” </span>
Gently graded steps covered in pine needles wander through the home’s L-shaped garden, designed by landscape architect Michael Van Valkenburgh. A
The shower has concrete tile from Zia Tile which was painstakingly cut to follow the angle of the ceiling. The exterior wood screen provides privacy over the windows while allowing light in.
The shower has concrete tile from Zia Tile which was painstakingly cut to follow the angle of the ceiling. The exterior wood screen provides privacy over the windows while allowing light in.
The open bathroom leads directly into the master bedroom. The white tiles give the space an industrial feeling, while the white oak timber joinery brings warmth.
The open bathroom leads directly into the master bedroom. The white tiles give the space an industrial feeling, while the white oak timber joinery brings warmth.
The pool is accessed by crossing the Paleolithic mosaic that adorns the walls of the shower.
The pool is accessed by crossing the Paleolithic mosaic that adorns the walls of the shower.
The geometric tiles play with abstraction and scale, riffing off a more literal interpretation of the client's butterfly collection.
The geometric tiles play with abstraction and scale, riffing off a more literal interpretation of the client's butterfly collection.
The spaces are engulfed in tuff and sections of plastered perimeter walls.
The spaces are engulfed in tuff and sections of plastered perimeter walls.
The house was conceived as a summer home, to take advantage of the sounds, breezes, views and lighting – even in the shower. Courtesy Architects and Artisans.
The house was conceived as a summer home, to take advantage of the sounds, breezes, views and lighting – even in the shower. Courtesy Architects and Artisans.
White-and-blue, wood-grain–patterned UonUon tiles by 14oraitaliana line the bathroom walls in a loft above the garage.
White-and-blue, wood-grain–patterned UonUon tiles by 14oraitaliana line the bathroom walls in a loft above the garage.

17 more saves