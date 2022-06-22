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The ground floor has an open kitchen, dining area, and living area. Constantino planned the layout to accommodate his mother’s needs in later years: by closing off the half wall seen in the background and adding a door, the space can be converted into a one-bedroom apartment. The upper floor could become an independent unit.
The custom-built bathtub/shower, clad in CE.SI ceramic tiles in the color, Aloe Matt, takes its unusual shape because of the non-standard size of the room. For the owners' daughter, it doubles as a "mini-pool".
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