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Collection by Goldy Herbon

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Madrid-based studio Gon transformed Santiago and Ángel’s two bedroom, 850-square-apartment into an airy one bedroom home with a library at its center.
Madrid-based studio Gon transformed Santiago and Ángel’s two bedroom, 850-square-apartment into an airy one bedroom home with a library at its center.
The ground floor has an open kitchen, dining area, and living area. Constantino planned the layout to accommodate his mother’s needs in later years: by closing off the half wall seen in the background and adding a door, the space can be converted into a one-bedroom apartment. The upper floor could become an independent unit.
The ground floor has an open kitchen, dining area, and living area. Constantino planned the layout to accommodate his mother’s needs in later years: by closing off the half wall seen in the background and adding a door, the space can be converted into a one-bedroom apartment. The upper floor could become an independent unit.
The custom-built bathtub/shower, clad in CE.SI ceramic tiles in the color, Aloe Matt, takes its unusual shape because of the non-standard size of the room. For the owners' daughter, it doubles as a "mini-pool".
The custom-built bathtub/shower, clad in CE.SI ceramic tiles in the color, Aloe Matt, takes its unusual shape because of the non-standard size of the room. For the owners' daughter, it doubles as a "mini-pool".
The guest room has floating shelves, and extendable desk, and a pull-out bed with a row of drawers. It steps out onto a terrace with a sauna.
The guest room has floating shelves, and extendable desk, and a pull-out bed with a row of drawers. It steps out onto a terrace with a sauna.
A view of the enclosed outdoor deck just off the primary bathroom.
A view of the enclosed outdoor deck just off the primary bathroom.

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