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The cabin is designed as a place for Andrés’s teenage children to host barbecues and get-togethers. To make the most of the site’s impressive views, Stanaćev Granados designed a 600-square-foot cube with simple lines. The cabin, nicknamed Pabellón Galeo, is made of local wood (mostly pine) and glass.
A view of the sauna building before the patio and seating were constructed on the other side. The log cabins were constructed by a specialist company, and another builder helped with the interior walls. Jussi-Pekka and his father did all the other building and landscaping work, apart from the electrical and plumbing—often working 12-hour days.
As Nicolás Tovo and Teresa Sarmiento of La Base embraced modular design as part of their architectural practice, they noticed that prospective clients were wary of prefabricated construction. So the duo teamed up with Place, an Argentine prefab builder, to make a proof of concept just outside the Patagonian resort town of Bariloche.
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