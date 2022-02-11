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Collection by Justin Bosco

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The cabin is designed as a place for Andrés’s teenage children to host barbecues and get-togethers. To make the most of the site’s impressive views, Stanaćev Granados designed a 600-square-foot cube with simple lines. The cabin, nicknamed Pabellón Galeo, is made of local wood (mostly pine) and glass.
The cabin is designed as a place for Andrés’s teenage children to host barbecues and get-togethers. To make the most of the site’s impressive views, Stanaćev Granados designed a 600-square-foot cube with simple lines. The cabin, nicknamed Pabellón Galeo, is made of local wood (mostly pine) and glass.
Artemide Dioscuri Wall Globe sconces were used in all three of the home's bathrooms.
Artemide Dioscuri Wall Globe sconces were used in all three of the home's bathrooms.
Folding glass doors on the north and south elevations create cross ventilation and open the cabin, clad in Western red cedar, to its forested setting and views of the ocean.
Folding glass doors on the north and south elevations create cross ventilation and open the cabin, clad in Western red cedar, to its forested setting and views of the ocean.
Quarry Pavers from Seneca Tiles cover the bathroom. All of the fixtures are from Sigma, and they were originally chrome before Grey stripped and refinished them.
Quarry Pavers from Seneca Tiles cover the bathroom. All of the fixtures are from Sigma, and they were originally chrome before Grey stripped and refinished them.
A view of the sauna building before the patio and seating were constructed on the other side. The log cabins were constructed by a specialist company, and another builder helped with the interior walls. Jussi-Pekka and his father did all the other building and landscaping work, apart from the electrical and plumbing—often working 12-hour days.
A view of the sauna building before the patio and seating were constructed on the other side. The log cabins were constructed by a specialist company, and another builder helped with the interior walls. Jussi-Pekka and his father did all the other building and landscaping work, apart from the electrical and plumbing—often working 12-hour days.
One of the building challenges was transportation through the steep and windy roads to the isolated site, which is 0.5km away from Cornwall, one of Connecticut's smallest towns.
One of the building challenges was transportation through the steep and windy roads to the isolated site, which is 0.5km away from Cornwall, one of Connecticut's smallest towns.
To meet the project’s sustainability goals and minimize impact to the site, the prefab was built off-site, has an impermanent foundation, smart-home controls, and a 4.1 kW solar array.
To meet the project’s sustainability goals and minimize impact to the site, the prefab was built off-site, has an impermanent foundation, smart-home controls, and a 4.1 kW solar array.
The floors are Doug fir, and the framing and rest of the wood inside is redwood. The french doors and lower window were made by Mike York at Ocean Sash &amp; Door Company, while the upper windows were made by Jeff and Molly.
The floors are Doug fir, and the framing and rest of the wood inside is redwood. The french doors and lower window were made by Mike York at Ocean Sash &amp; Door Company, while the upper windows were made by Jeff and Molly.
A custom vanity and medicine cabinets lines the wall, and a pocket door leads to the walk-in closet.
A custom vanity and medicine cabinets lines the wall, and a pocket door leads to the walk-in closet.
As Nicolás Tovo and Teresa Sarmiento of La Base embraced modular design as part of their architectural practice, they noticed that prospective clients were wary of prefabricated construction. So the duo teamed up with Place, an Argentine prefab builder, to make a proof of concept just outside the Patagonian resort town of Bariloche.
As Nicolás Tovo and Teresa Sarmiento of La Base embraced modular design as part of their architectural practice, they noticed that prospective clients were wary of prefabricated construction. So the duo teamed up with Place, an Argentine prefab builder, to make a proof of concept just outside the Patagonian resort town of Bariloche.
Glazing on both sides of the home and an open floor plan allows for beautiful water and forest views throughout the living space.
Glazing on both sides of the home and an open floor plan allows for beautiful water and forest views throughout the living space.
After: "We don't believe in the hierarchy of materials,
After: "We don't believe in the hierarchy of materials,
Olive-green Fireclay tile creates a spa-like experience in the bathroom and fluctuates in tone throughout the day.
Olive-green Fireclay tile creates a spa-like experience in the bathroom and fluctuates in tone throughout the day.

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