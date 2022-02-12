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The owners’ main living area has two stories with a master bedroom, which can be accessed by a rolling door, and porches on either end of the structure. “This large, barn-like building, with its moveable bedroom wall and office, allows the house to be both intimate and social, effortlessly accommodating guests or individuals alike,” Flato says.
The old barn's foundation, re-stacked by a local stonemason, was reused as a rustic retaining wall for the pool area. The property also came with a corn crib and blacksmith shop as old as the barn, seen behind the pool, which are both used for storage now. St. Tropez chaises from Kingsley-Bate line the pool.
Take a peek into the edge of the 19th-century barn that Ferris transformed into a gallery. The traditional barn structure was retained while the interior was turned into a minimal and open canvas for the current homeowner’s art collection. It’ll be interesting to see how the next owner utilizes the space.
Rice faced the same challenge of creating modern yet family-friendly interiors. He settled on a warm, muted palette with lots of texture. The space features a mix of comfortable seating with more unique, collectible pieces — like the Jean Prouvé daybed or Vincent van Duysen chairs by the window. "I wanted the space to feel like a home rather than a museum,” Rice says.
In the master bedroom, the textural appeal of the reclaimed wood wall, bedding, and rug contrasts with the black leather of the African-inspired ‘Bwana’ Chair by Finn Juhl, which sits beside a ‘TAB’ reading lamp by Barber Osgerby. “We believe a quality project is defined by the sum of all its parts versus any individual feature or design move,” Field says.
For this project, the husband loved ultra-modern design, while the wife leaned towards a more traditional aesthetic. How to please both? “Through the design process, we learned that their tastes were actually more closely aligned when we focused on the desired 'feel' of the home versus specific design details,” Field says. He and his colleagues balanced rustic, exposed ceiling beams with elegant venetian plaster walls, and artful aluminum storefront windows with functional white oak plank flooring.
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