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Collection by s.l.c.

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Extra-wide concrete pillars help to support the studio at its core.
Extra-wide concrete pillars help to support the studio at its core.
A dog sits in front of a colorful fence by local welder and artist Katie Wakeman at San Francisco’s cage-free rescue shelter, Muttville.
A dog sits in front of a colorful fence by local welder and artist Katie Wakeman at San Francisco’s cage-free rescue shelter, Muttville.
House in Chilean Forest by Lucas Maino aerial view
House in Chilean Forest by Lucas Maino aerial view
Terreo Studio aimed to make this seven-unit apartment complex look “unrecognizable, so it stays a mystery from the outside.” From the white stone facades, through the interior marble and complimentary soft palette of the furnishings, to the open floor plan that meanders between courtyards, the architects took cues from Grecian architecture: Natural materials are used in abundance to create a structure that embraces the environment.
Terreo Studio aimed to make this seven-unit apartment complex look “unrecognizable, so it stays a mystery from the outside.” From the white stone facades, through the interior marble and complimentary soft palette of the furnishings, to the open floor plan that meanders between courtyards, the architects took cues from Grecian architecture: Natural materials are used in abundance to create a structure that embraces the environment.
To turn a home into a permanent residence for a family of four, Rama Estudio attached a prefab glass-and-steel box that extends into the surrounding wilderness.
To turn a home into a permanent residence for a family of four, Rama Estudio attached a prefab glass-and-steel box that extends into the surrounding wilderness.
The rear curtain wall system opens to an outdoor patio raised above the tree-covered landscape.
The rear curtain wall system opens to an outdoor patio raised above the tree-covered landscape.
At the eastern edge of Texas Hill Country, a private retreat known as the Hill Country Wine Cave is embedded into the face of a rocky hillside. Austin- and San Antonio–based firm Clayton Korte carefully designed the 1,405-square-foot subterranean cellar and lounge, utilizing lush vegetation and large boulders collected on-site to further conceal the main entry.
At the eastern edge of Texas Hill Country, a private retreat known as the Hill Country Wine Cave is embedded into the face of a rocky hillside. Austin- and San Antonio–based firm Clayton Korte carefully designed the 1,405-square-foot subterranean cellar and lounge, utilizing lush vegetation and large boulders collected on-site to further conceal the main entry.
The highly giftable, eco-friendly home care products are elegant and approachable.
The highly giftable, eco-friendly home care products are elegant and approachable.
Now available for less than $99,000, ANNA is a flat-pack retreat whose inner and outer shells glide along tracks.
Now available for less than $99,000, ANNA is a flat-pack retreat whose inner and outer shells glide along tracks.
Tzalam wood, chosen for its resilience to Valle de Bravo's rainy climate, is used throughout the home to open each room to the outdoors.
Tzalam wood, chosen for its resilience to Valle de Bravo's rainy climate, is used throughout the home to open each room to the outdoors.
Proposed for a forest’s edge, the YORK house opens up to the outdoors with large sliding glass doors and multi-leveled terrace. A central block visually splits the four-bedroom home into two, creating a new twist on the traditional gable roof.
Proposed for a forest’s edge, the YORK house opens up to the outdoors with large sliding glass doors and multi-leveled terrace. A central block visually splits the four-bedroom home into two, creating a new twist on the traditional gable roof.
A ceiling fan that slashes energy bills in June and January might seem implausible, but Big Ass Solutions products work intelligently with HVAC systems for comprehensive sustainability. In summer, they reduce homeowners' reliance on air conditioning units. In winter, they push rising heat downward, producing energy savings as high as 30 percent.
A ceiling fan that slashes energy bills in June and January might seem implausible, but Big Ass Solutions products work intelligently with HVAC systems for comprehensive sustainability. In summer, they reduce homeowners' reliance on air conditioning units. In winter, they push rising heat downward, producing energy savings as high as 30 percent.

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