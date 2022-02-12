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Terreo Studio aimed to make this seven-unit apartment complex look “unrecognizable, so it stays a mystery from the outside.” From the white stone facades, through the interior marble and complimentary soft palette of the furnishings, to the open floor plan that meanders between courtyards, the architects took cues from Grecian architecture: Natural materials are used in abundance to create a structure that embraces the environment.
At the eastern edge of Texas Hill Country, a private retreat known as the Hill Country Wine Cave is embedded into the face of a rocky hillside. Austin- and San Antonio–based firm Clayton Korte carefully designed the 1,405-square-foot subterranean cellar and lounge, utilizing lush vegetation and large boulders collected on-site to further conceal the main entry.
A ceiling fan that slashes energy bills in June and January might seem implausible, but Big Ass Solutions products work intelligently with HVAC systems for comprehensive sustainability. In summer, they reduce homeowners' reliance on air conditioning units. In winter, they push rising heat downward, producing energy savings as high as 30 percent.
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