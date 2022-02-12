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This San Francisco home in the Theatre Lofts building, built in 1926 as a movie palace, was given a sophisticated upgrade by LOCZIdesign for a couple. A new study makes it possible for the husband to read and work late into the night, while the wife sleeps upstairs. The modern fireplace is clad in ceramic tile with a subtle textural pattern.
For easy solutions to complicated hardware problems, the team’s favorite first stop is the Häfele showroom in the Flatiron District. They sourced the rotating rods for the closet there, as well as the Murphy bed components. “But we just like going back and looking for inspiration,” says Rosa. hafele.com
Borowski took what he archly calls the “Karl Rove approach” to the redesign: “Find the weaknesses and turn them into strengths.” A case in point: Pozner’s ubiquitous piles of paperwork. “These led us to design multiple sliding desktops,” fabricated by Paul Chung of New York Construction Associates and Supreme General Construction, with multiple sliding trays he could spread his papers out on.
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