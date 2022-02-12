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Collection by Sam Panzier

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Atop the spiral staircase, a custom iron bench is festooned with Turkish throw pillows from SophiesBazaar.
Atop the spiral staircase, a custom iron bench is festooned with Turkish throw pillows from SophiesBazaar.
This San Francisco home in the Theatre Lofts building, built in 1926 as a movie palace, was given a sophisticated upgrade by LOCZIdesign for a couple. A new study makes it possible for the husband to read and work late into the night, while the wife sleeps upstairs. The modern fireplace is clad in ceramic tile with a subtle textural pattern.
This San Francisco home in the Theatre Lofts building, built in 1926 as a movie palace, was given a sophisticated upgrade by LOCZIdesign for a couple. A new study makes it possible for the husband to read and work late into the night, while the wife sleeps upstairs. The modern fireplace is clad in ceramic tile with a subtle textural pattern.
The interior metal grating motif is continued in these stairs made out of redwood from a tree on-site. A centrally-located gas fireplace distributes heat evenly throughout the home as an energy-saving measure.
The interior metal grating motif is continued in these stairs made out of redwood from a tree on-site. A centrally-located gas fireplace distributes heat evenly throughout the home as an energy-saving measure.
Second Bedroom Joinery Details
Second Bedroom Joinery Details
Locker
Locker
Dressing
Dressing
For easy solutions to complicated hardware problems, the team’s favorite first stop is the Häfele showroom in the Flatiron District. They sourced the rotating rods for the closet there, as well as the Murphy bed components. “But we just like going back and looking for inspiration,” says Rosa. hafele.com
For easy solutions to complicated hardware problems, the team’s favorite first stop is the Häfele showroom in the Flatiron District. They sourced the rotating rods for the closet there, as well as the Murphy bed components. “But we just like going back and looking for inspiration,” says Rosa. hafele.com
A custom unit with handleless, lacquered doors conceals a small workspace and ample clothes storage.
A custom unit with handleless, lacquered doors conceals a small workspace and ample clothes storage.
Located off of the kitchen, Vivi’s office disappears behind sliding walls covered in black chalkboard paint from Behr. This is one of the best home office setup ideas if you're short on space or if you're going for a minimalist look.
Located off of the kitchen, Vivi’s office disappears behind sliding walls covered in black chalkboard paint from Behr. This is one of the best home office setup ideas if you're short on space or if you're going for a minimalist look.
The metal Grillage chair on the deck is by François Azambourg for Ligne Roset.
The metal Grillage chair on the deck is by François Azambourg for Ligne Roset.
Each of the sliding trays in Pozner’s tidy office desk serves a different function.
Each of the sliding trays in Pozner’s tidy office desk serves a different function.
A matching desk also folds up and away.
A matching desk also folds up and away.
"The supports underneath the desktop fold out from the bottom section of the desk. We thought this gave a bit more support along the whole length of the desktop, rather than just at two points which is what happens when using the more common cable support system to hold up the desktop."
"The supports underneath the desktop fold out from the bottom section of the desk. We thought this gave a bit more support along the whole length of the desktop, rather than just at two points which is what happens when using the more common cable support system to hold up the desktop."
Borowski took what he archly calls the “Karl Rove approach” to the redesign: “Find the weaknesses and turn them into strengths.” A case in point: Pozner’s ubiquitous piles of paperwork. “These led us to design multiple sliding desktops,” fabricated by Paul Chung of New York Construction Associates and Supreme General Construction, with multiple sliding trays he could spread his papers out on.
Borowski took what he archly calls the “Karl Rove approach” to the redesign: “Find the weaknesses and turn them into strengths.” A case in point: Pozner’s ubiquitous piles of paperwork. “These led us to design multiple sliding desktops,” fabricated by Paul Chung of New York Construction Associates and Supreme General Construction, with multiple sliding trays he could spread his papers out on.
The small second floor includes two bedroom suites (for the client's visiting children or guests), a lounge, and a covered terrace.
The small second floor includes two bedroom suites (for the client's visiting children or guests), a lounge, and a covered terrace.

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