Timber inlay in the cement screed demarcates thresholds.
Under the extension of the A-frame is the dining area and a large sofa for gathering. According to Pablo, the family gathers there in all weather. "Listening to the rain on the roof and in the trees is a wonderful experience," he notes.
The kitchen cabinets are made from a pressed wood-fiber product. The countertop and backsplash are Caesarstone.
The redesign created two arched passageways into the kitchen as part of a rebuilt dividing wall, improving circulation and doubling as built-in storage.