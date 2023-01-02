Dwell House
Collection by
Julie Grimm Espinoza
Favorites
7
Photos
Beside the coffee bar in the kitchen, a artwork by Mike Saijo is displayed above a custom leather-upholstered banquette. The team chose soapstone for the island and the counter.
In the dining area, a Guild chandelier hangs above a table and chairs from Carl Hansen.
The green backsplash tiles are vintage, reclaimed from another project.
The 1969 summer house needed a gut remodel—so Carisa Salerno and Aaron Levin rebuilt it piece by piece: “In the end, we feel like we built a sculpture, not a house.”
The angle of the custom range hood creates, in negative space, the same trapezoidal shape as the exterior. Cabinets are IKEA with custom-painted fronts.
