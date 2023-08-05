SubscribeSign In
j
Collection by jadaube1@aol.com

Favorites

View 6 Photos
The company customized a floor plan for the ADU that would accommodate and incorporate existing fruit trees in the yard.
The company customized a floor plan for the ADU that would accommodate and incorporate existing fruit trees in the yard.
Custom shelves fit into the original wood paneling.
Custom shelves fit into the original wood paneling.
Why Now, More Than Ever, the ADU Is the Future of Home: Whether it serves as an investment, backyard office, or intergenerational housing, the accessory dwelling unit (ADU) has never made more sense.
Why Now, More Than Ever, the ADU Is the Future of Home: Whether it serves as an investment, backyard office, or intergenerational housing, the accessory dwelling unit (ADU) has never made more sense.
The two new buildings create a courtyard-like feel in the small urban backyard.
The two new buildings create a courtyard-like feel in the small urban backyard.