The bathroom is finished in iQ Optima, a Swedish vinyl. It’s from a collection that’s “inspired by the soft, translucent qualities of watercolor, creating a subtle sense of movement and depth,” Marius says.
The guest bathroom in the ADU features a sunken Roman tub clad in the same marigold zellige tile as the kitchen in the main house.
The two lofts are wrapped in maple carpentry, and the warmth of the material works with the compactness of the space to create the most intimate rooms in the apartment.