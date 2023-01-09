The upper-level bathroom has an indoor/outdoor feel. A pull-down shade provides privacy when needed.
Simple bathroom and robes with white cupboards and tiling allow light to permeate through the internalised space
Tulip wood continues in the master bathroom, which has a stone countertop and custom vanity.
A rust-colored ceiling light syncs with the red accents elsewhere in the house.
A Carrara marble counter lines the vanity, and a mirror stretches from wall to wall.
An Ashanti stool that was "a wedding gift from the designer’s family" rests beside a Wetstyle tub. Hanging above is a Crescent Light by Lee Broom.
The new en suite bath features two-tone, gray-and-white tiles to match the two-tone paintwork in the original house and the two-tone plasterboard on the extension. Metal detailing wraps around the arched mirror above the timber vanity.