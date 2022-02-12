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Collection by Josee F lemonnier

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"The slightly meandering trail allows for a sense of exploration when you are sitting in the fire pit or dining area,
"The slightly meandering trail allows for a sense of exploration when you are sitting in the fire pit or dining area,
The pegs in the master bedroom can be rearranged to alter the layout of shelves, allowing flexible storage options.
The pegs in the master bedroom can be rearranged to alter the layout of shelves, allowing flexible storage options.
Floor lamps by Habitat and Muuto light up the living room; the gray Can armchairs are by Hay. Here and in the kitchen, the ceiling’s plaster coat was removed to reveal the concrete underneath.
Floor lamps by Habitat and Muuto light up the living room; the gray Can armchairs are by Hay. Here and in the kitchen, the ceiling’s plaster coat was removed to reveal the concrete underneath.
Alexandre Delaunay of Sabo Project helped Romain and Aurélie Fliedel renovate a 1,650-square-foot duplex when the couple were expecting their first child. Custom plywood cabinets and shelves line the dining area, which includes a table and chairs by Hay.
Alexandre Delaunay of Sabo Project helped Romain and Aurélie Fliedel renovate a 1,650-square-foot duplex when the couple were expecting their first child. Custom plywood cabinets and shelves line the dining area, which includes a table and chairs by Hay.
The couple spent $6,765 on Bisazza tile in the bathroom and alley-facing exterior.
The couple spent $6,765 on Bisazza tile in the bathroom and alley-facing exterior.
The couple spent $27, 250 on the interior windows, including the floor-to-ceiling glass panels that frame the courtyard.
The couple spent $27, 250 on the interior windows, including the floor-to-ceiling glass panels that frame the courtyard.
Windows offer wraparound views in the master bedroom. The nightstands and bed are from the Matera line by Sean Yoo for Design Within Reach; the Stem lamps are from Rejuvenation. The last owner painted the walls Gentleman’s Gray by Benjamin Moore.
Windows offer wraparound views in the master bedroom. The nightstands and bed are from the Matera line by Sean Yoo for Design Within Reach; the Stem lamps are from Rejuvenation. The last owner painted the walls Gentleman’s Gray by Benjamin Moore.
The high ceilings and white and cream tones of the main living area create an expansive feeling inside the home.
The high ceilings and white and cream tones of the main living area create an expansive feeling inside the home.
“Friends can use the screened porch for the day, like a cabana,” the wife says. The couple are also planning for teachers from High Meadow Farm to hold practices here. “People will be able to use the porch and have access to the lake while our family is also using the house,” the husband adds.
“Friends can use the screened porch for the day, like a cabana,” the wife says. The couple are also planning for teachers from High Meadow Farm to hold practices here. “People will be able to use the porch and have access to the lake while our family is also using the house,” the husband adds.
In the primary bath, which includes the home’s only indoor shower, Lachapelle used plumbing fixtures and hardware with an oil-rubbed bronze finish that relate to the touches of black in the living space. The wood dowel and leather triangle towel holders are from Schoolhouse.
In the primary bath, which includes the home’s only indoor shower, Lachapelle used plumbing fixtures and hardware with an oil-rubbed bronze finish that relate to the touches of black in the living space. The wood dowel and leather triangle towel holders are from Schoolhouse.
Gehry clad both structures in asphalt shingles, a humble material that references the working-class houses in Queens that pulled from Gehry's drives into New York.
Gehry clad both structures in asphalt shingles, a humble material that references the working-class houses in Queens that pulled from Gehry's drives into New York.
Frank Gehry’s Benson House is composed of two structures connected by a wooden walkway. “It is like a Japanese sculpture, when you have two stones almost touching,” the architect noted.
Frank Gehry’s Benson House is composed of two structures connected by a wooden walkway. “It is like a Japanese sculpture, when you have two stones almost touching,” the architect noted.
The living area includes a woodburning stove, kitchen, and built-in benches.
The living area includes a woodburning stove, kitchen, and built-in benches.
The zig-zag layout of the kitchen creates a distinct space without interrupting sight lines across the interiors to the outside.
The zig-zag layout of the kitchen creates a distinct space without interrupting sight lines across the interiors to the outside.
Lisa went with a Basis kitchen from Reform since it was more cost-effective than a custom one. To create the feeling of entering the kitchen within an open plan living area, Space4Architecture placed the cabinets in an “L” shape. “You are walking into the kitchen rather than passing through the kitchen,” Vici says. The LED Dipping pendant light is from Marset and the red ceramic vase is by Melissa Dadourian.
Lisa went with a Basis kitchen from Reform since it was more cost-effective than a custom one. To create the feeling of entering the kitchen within an open plan living area, Space4Architecture placed the cabinets in an “L” shape. “You are walking into the kitchen rather than passing through the kitchen,” Vici says. The LED Dipping pendant light is from Marset and the red ceramic vase is by Melissa Dadourian.
To make the interior feel more spacious, the architects opened the ceilings to create a double height space. They clad everything above eight feet, the original ceiling height, in plywood to maintain a human scale and the house’s original proportions. The sofa is from Hay, the Tokyo chaise lounge is from a now-closed Bellport vintage shop, the coffee tables are by Giotto Stoppino, produced by Kartell 1950s and 1960s, and the yellow chair, inspired by Pierre Paulin, was a find at Wright Auctions. Lisa painted the artwork on the mantel.
To make the interior feel more spacious, the architects opened the ceilings to create a double height space. They clad everything above eight feet, the original ceiling height, in plywood to maintain a human scale and the house’s original proportions. The sofa is from Hay, the Tokyo chaise lounge is from a now-closed Bellport vintage shop, the coffee tables are by Giotto Stoppino, produced by Kartell 1950s and 1960s, and the yellow chair, inspired by Pierre Paulin, was a find at Wright Auctions. Lisa painted the artwork on the mantel.
Photographer Richie Davis occupies the 700-square-foot studio upstairs.
Photographer Richie Davis occupies the 700-square-foot studio upstairs.

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