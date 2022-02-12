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Collection by Huxley Somerville

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Kelli and Rob worked with architecture firm New Affiliates to renovate the exterior of their Sag Harbor weekend home, spending a total of $272,250 on the project.
Kelli and Rob worked with architecture firm New Affiliates to renovate the exterior of their Sag Harbor weekend home, spending a total of $272,250 on the project.
Architecture in Formation gave a shingle-style ’90s home a well-needed refresh by reworking the layout, updating the material palette, and adding bold pops of color.
Architecture in Formation gave a shingle-style ’90s home a well-needed refresh by reworking the layout, updating the material palette, and adding bold pops of color.
A generous covered entry porch provides a sheltered connection between the main house and a small garage and workshop. The warm-toned wood soffit creates a striking contrast against the charred Japanese cedar cladding, while the open breezeway beyond frames a view through to the woods.
A generous covered entry porch provides a sheltered connection between the main house and a small garage and workshop. The warm-toned wood soffit creates a striking contrast against the charred Japanese cedar cladding, while the open breezeway beyond frames a view through to the woods.
The fireplace was redesigned as a piece of sculpture, in order to be more inviting to sit around. It's accompanied by an Onn Pendant by a-emotional light at the ceiling, and a custom wall-mounted shelving unit designed by O-N Architecture, built by Felix Chmiel, and coated in pigments by Linolie &amp; Pigment.
The fireplace was redesigned as a piece of sculpture, in order to be more inviting to sit around. It's accompanied by an Onn Pendant by a-emotional light at the ceiling, and a custom wall-mounted shelving unit designed by O-N Architecture, built by Felix Chmiel, and coated in pigments by Linolie &amp; Pigment.
Located off paved roads, across a river, and up a mountain, Pablo Pérez Palacios’s cabin in the Mexican wilderness has a rooftop terrace designed for entertaining.
Located off paved roads, across a river, and up a mountain, Pablo Pérez Palacios’s cabin in the Mexican wilderness has a rooftop terrace designed for entertaining.
An Eilersen Chess sofa anchors the living space.
An Eilersen Chess sofa anchors the living space.
Sugarhouse reworked the living room storage and reoriented the room to better occupy the available space. An Ellison Studio sofa, recovered in Dedar Patchwork Fabric, fits the whole family for movie nights. The coffee table is from Etsy and the rug is Nordic Knots. The overhead light is a vintage Poul Henningsen via 1st Dibs.
Sugarhouse reworked the living room storage and reoriented the room to better occupy the available space. An Ellison Studio sofa, recovered in Dedar Patchwork Fabric, fits the whole family for movie nights. The coffee table is from Etsy and the rug is Nordic Knots. The overhead light is a vintage Poul Henningsen via 1st Dibs.
Drawing atmospheric inspiration from the city, Waechter Architecture infuses a hilltop home with panoramic Bay views, utilitarian finishes, and a bathroom that evokes a misty day.
Drawing atmospheric inspiration from the city, Waechter Architecture infuses a hilltop home with panoramic Bay views, utilitarian finishes, and a bathroom that evokes a misty day.
The renovation preserved the original facade of the 1914 Craftmsen-style home, while opening up the interior and employing numerous resilient, health-conscious design techniques.
The renovation preserved the original facade of the 1914 Craftmsen-style home, while opening up the interior and employing numerous resilient, health-conscious design techniques.
After entering through a gate, the home's charred spruce siding presents a somber face.
After entering through a gate, the home's charred spruce siding presents a somber face.
Sheila and Steve looked into selling their home, but financially it made more sense (at the time) to renovate instead.
Sheila and Steve looked into selling their home, but financially it made more sense (at the time) to renovate instead.
Facundo Ochoa’s beach house is an ode to craft and coastal living with a sprawling deck, DIY details, and lots of room to hang out.
Facundo Ochoa’s beach house is an ode to craft and coastal living with a sprawling deck, DIY details, and lots of room to hang out.

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